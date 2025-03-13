People Insights Analytics Product Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



Role synopsis This role leads a team of product developers that build and maintain people analytics reporting products providing data solutions and core people insights and analysis to drive business decisions that deliver on bp’s aims and to its shareholders.

This role focuses on managing the successful development and delivery of high-quality people analytics reporting products, while enhancing BTC team capabilities and maintaining the critical data structures that deliver dynamic and engaging insights for users.

Ensure the timely delivery of Data Products by using Microsoft BI platforms and following development and design best practices Review the usage, capacity and performance of the reporting solutions, maintain an agenda to optimise and improve solutions constantly Lead the training of BTC teams to enhance their product development capabilities and technical expertise. Foster a culture of continuous learning and professional growth. Serve as the technical lead, providing expert guidance and support in the development and implementation of Power BI and Power Apps solutions. ·Oversee maintenance and updates of the central reporting portal to ensure it remains a trusted and reliable resource. Implement and enforce quality control measures to maintain high standards across all products. Ensure consistency in quality, design, branding, and functionality. Drive continuous improvements in the performance, optimization, and scalability of reporting products. Manage and maintain team data infrastructure to ensure the integrity and availability of centralized data assets. Coordinate and manage stakeholder requirements from concept stage through to realized production, effectively prioritizing activities across BTC teams to ensure timely and successful delivery. Lead initiatives to innovate and integrate industry best practices into team workflows. Continuously drive design and functionality improvements to promote the adoption of data analytics across PC&C. Maintain and oversee a comprehensive repository of team instructions and guidelines. Monitor compliance and lead efforts to embed a strong understanding and culture of data privacy and security regulations within the team.

Degree or professional qualification in Product Design, Information Technologies or equivalent experience Essential Experience and Job Requirements: Experience (including number of years): 10+ years’ experience of proven delivery working within a large global organisation. Technical Extensive experience and deep understanding of core HR processes and procedures. Awareness of latest industry trends and emerging best practices. Deep knowledge of design and brand principles, with a focus on UX optimization. Understanding of data visualization best practices. Solid foundational knowledge of Power Automate, Microsoft Fabric, Lakehouse, and Data Warehouse concepts. Advanced expertise in Microsoft Power Platforms, including Power BI and Power Apps. Actively monitor industry trends and stay informed about the latest advancements in key platform technologies. Remains informed about the newest Power Platform features and industry developments. Extensive knowledge of data governance, regulatory compliance, and data privacy policies. At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you: A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don't hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.