The People Insights & Analytics Solutions Manager is to lead team globally in delivering and maintaining technical solutions designed by People Insights & Analytics covering MI solutions , advanced analytics , surveys , employee listening and experience domains.

Key Responsibilities

Ensure consistent and reliable service delivery under domain scope, leading team to delivery to the defined critical metrics identified by PI&A Solutions Director. Provide feedback regarding the critical metrics, suggest & drive wider improvement opportunities within respective service domain or location.

Build a successful and technically capable team to deliver multiple projects across analytics domains.

Ensure processes and global best practices are embedded and adhered to consistently throughout multiple teams, leading team in delivering the defined critical metric, e.g. self service adoption.

Developing and maintain sound working relationships with PI&A key partners at all levels within the organisation. Representing team to both internal and external audiences regarding operational issues.

Recognise the need for and lead through change management initiatives while maintaining and driving team engagement.

Coordinate and track global standard operating procedure and their reviews.

Tracking and monitoring service enhancing projects.

Operations

Manage and deliver Key Performance Indicators (KPI) and ensure service compliance.

Resolve any complex issues that are escalated by the team and oversee and monitor their performance.

Support the implementation of solutions & processes. Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities.

Implement and monitor the Quality framework to ensure Quality Assurance, Quality Audit, Quality improvement and Knowledge management initiatives are running effectively.

Change Management

Support changes in services by managing change process with PI&A partners.

Drive a culture of continuous improvement towards operational excellence.

Risk Management

Identify and escalate risks to PI&A Solutions Director.

Managing risks and ensuring continuous operations including BCP.

People

Manage a team of solution leads (size of 10 to 20 members).

Create an inclusive environment recognising diversity of team members, create open and trustful communication among teams.

Continuously to build a culture of high-performance and value delivering team.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity.

Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to create breakthrough solutions.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

A degree in Analytics/Computer Science or related fields.

Minimum of 6-8 years of experience managing a service oriented function with experience in management of projects, critical thinking, relationship management, financial budgets and processes.

Exposure or experience in Business Intelligence Solutions (Power BI, Tableau etc.), Microsoft Azure platforms , Advanced Analytics, Data Science & Statistics Concepts , Employee Listening Solutions and survey platforms such as Qualtrics.

Proven experience in a global organisation in leading a reporting and analytics function.

Proven project delivery experience with complex service projects and technology transformations.

Significant experience of an agile framework or method (i.e. Scrum, Kanban), or understanding of software development process models as well as in-depth knowledge of traditional project management principles and practices.

Experience and knowledge of change management principles, methodologies, and tools.

Significant experience of project management toolsets e.g. MS Project, JIRA, Azure Devops.

Customer focus – Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making. Ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements.

To work successfully across organisational boundaries.

Proven people leadership skills in leading.

