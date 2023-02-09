Job summary

The People Insights & Analytics Director will develop and lead our team of data scientists and employee insight specialists, deputise for our VP, and champion people data across the company. The role is part of the People Insights & Analytics team, within People & Culture (P&C), which supports bp with people data, analytics, and insights to inform and influence decision making at every level.

You will lead a team of embedded field specialists to set and deliver the vision for using quantitative and qualitative data to understand how it feels to work at bp. You will also have accountability for our weekly Pulse product, annual global survey, and employee life cycle measurement.

We are looking for a gifted team leader (with a range of leaderships styles to direct a team with varied strengths), be curious, comfortable with ambiguity and have a desire to experiment. You also need a strong background in understanding and interpreting data to bring insightful conclusions for business benefit, having created and tested hypothesis. Our remit extends beyond P&C, to business stakeholders and subject matter authorities, therefore strong business / financial acumen, senior stakeholder management and storytelling skills are important.

A deep understanding of analytics and future trends will benefit this leader greatly, and we hope you will inspire and educate the team with external reading and research, or from your track record of partnering with external thought leaders.

We are a welcoming and passionate team of people who are driven to raise the capability of all our HR teams, our business leaders, and managers, and bp’s thriving analytics community. In this role you will need to deliver through others and set an inspiring agenda for this team.

Key Accountabilities:



Creating a roadmap of data science projects which meets current and future business needs. Build a structured approach to hypothesis test / research using scientific method. Establish a strong team to deliver using our People Insights & Analytics team, internal partners in innovation & engineering and centres of excellence in P&C, and external university partnerships.

Setting the strategic direction for Employee Insights (EI) to keep products aligned with research best practice and bp's requirements. Lead and develop a highly skilled EI team to execute bp’s core employee measurement programmes and flagship annual survey. Support bp’s rollout of post-survey action planning, measuring bp new culture framework and supporting SMEs.

Leading suppliers to delivers a variety of research programmes, and internal and external tech partners to scale our capability, building the strategic roadmap to deliver a better integrated product across data and technology to improve our actionable insights.

Delivering impactful insights alongside the VP People Insights & Analytics to P&C and business leadership teams and board in partnership with the CHROs office.

Understand important internal and external trends from our data sources and wider research and use these to build a clear narrative.

Design and write reports to match the pace and accessibility of our business.



Key Challenges:



Improving relationships with senior leaders in the business and the executive team to show continued value and trusted partnering on people insights.

Working across multiple programmes and internal initiatives to satisfy the demand for data and insights with constantly evolving technology.

Experience:



Team leadership, including directing the work of managers and experts, and leading initiatives across a wider team without a direct reporting line.

Strong stakeholder management skills including C-suite.

Knowledge of research design, statistics, and analytics, ideally to degree level or equivalent experience.

Experience of leading presentations to senior stakeholders. Strong verbal and written communication are needed, with an ability to confidently respond to questions.

Ability to deal with challenges and prioritise work.

Validated history of delivering company-wide programmes within a global organisation which is metrics driven.

Experience of collaborating with technical partners to scale digital solutions.

Global perspective and understanding of bp’s strategy.

Experience of handling an agency/consultancy to deliver projects on time and on budget.

Expertise and experience in fields of Privacy, Ethics, Security, and governance

Familiarity with AB testing and experimentation

We may consider part-time working frame.



Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.