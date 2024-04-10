People Insights and Analytics Integrator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

About us

Would you like to be one of our People Insights and Analytics Integrators, partnering with our Entities? In this role you will become a trusted consultant, meeting business needs through people insights and providing ad hoc analytics. You will also build P&C capability and confidence to use reporting, analytic tools, and insight reports.

A successful candidate will build subject matter knowledge, technical expertise, and develop an ability to understand complex problems.

The People Analytics Integrator team educates the business on the availability and intended usage of P&C insights, analytics, and data, working with our customer groups and technical teams on the development of new tools.

About the role:

Supporting the People Analytics relationship with our Entities. Working closely with colleagues to ensure solutions / products co-exist seamlessly across P&C.

Understanding the business requirements and acting as a trusted consultant to develop solutions to complex problems, driving the required outcomes. Provide insights (both reactive and proactive) to respective customer groups on patterns and insights in data sources.

Gaining an in-depth knowledge of the products, reporting and employee listening environment, and available tools to access gaps or present available options as issues arise.

Research and resolve process and technical problems, unexpected results or process flaws and recommend solutions or alternate methods to meet requirements, using the technical expertise of the wider PIA team.

Experience and job requirements:

Degree or professional qualification in HR, Business Studies / economics, Maths and Statistics or Analytics, or equivalent experience.

Experience in consultancy or internal partnering to support the business.

Relevant experience of working with bp business teams or P&C CoEs. A good understanding of our P&C tools and reporting (People Insights & Analytics portal, focus@bp, grow@bp, people@bp).

Adept at working on multiple concurrent projects with nominal supervision. Microsoft Office skills, experience using Excel (pivot tables / V lookups).

Technical Capability:

Experience in the design and delivery of visually appealing presentations, to share performance analysis with senior partners. Experience of translating business requirements into functional designs and everyday terms.

Exhibit strong security and confidentiality practices with a commitment to total discretion and data privacy is essential.

Problem solving and troubleshooting skills, coupled with a high level of numeracy and curiosity to get to the root cause and continuously learning.

Business Capability:

Although prior HR experience is not crucial, the successful candidate will be expected to rapidly develop an understanding of HR practices and policies, as operated within bp. Partner management – ability to engage with and influence business partners. Uses partnering, consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Continually enhancing skills in active listening, influencing and communication.

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills to interact with functional and technical colleagues, and end users, with a passion for customer service.

Ability to prioritize workload and execute tasks independently, providing timely follow-up and resolution.

Leadership & EQ Capability:

Experience of succeeding in complex and changing environments, including ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment and handle daily planned and unplanned operational activities.

Applies judgement and common sense at scale - demonstrates interest in learning global understanding of the wider business in support of cross Entity/border working and ability to apply sound judgement/wise counsel.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience working within a global organisation, including using social media style tools to support communications and engagement across time zones.

Why join us

At bp, we provide a great environment & benefits such as an inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

