People & Organization Data Services SME

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

We’re modernizing and simplifying the way we run People and Culture in bp and our Global P&C solutions and services team is at the heart of new ways of working. Every effort is taken to ensure consistency and standardization of the HR processes across the globe. However, we understand that every country has its unique legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements and there is a need to support them.

The aim of the Offer and Onboarding SME role is to assist the business with rehire checks, Global Job requisition Validations, and Offer and Onboarding process. This can involve offering guidance and information to Talent Partners, managers, and HR regarding this topic. Administering and driving employee and organizational changes through cases. Supporting onboarding by collaborating closely with relevant partners to expertly oversee the changes to a successful conclusion. Providing assistance to the team in handling intricate issues and collaborating with their leader and solutions teams on projects. The Subject Matter Expert (SME) will assist in conducting a quality audit, User Acceptance Testing (UAT) on system modifications, bulk uploads, and other related tasks.

What you will do:

Make sure to provide validated and accurate rehire check data to TA partners, helping to streamline the interview process for rehire employees.

Validate the job requisition process and approve it once all the requirements are met.

Conduct entire offer and Onboarding process in coordination with local Delivery, P&C team, TA and Managers ensuring a seamless first-day experience for new joiners.

Work closely with TA partners, Mangers and P&C within Regional Delivery Centre to ensure that overall operational objectives are met and to discuss continuous improvements.

Having a thorough grasp of the organization, including its functions and operations, is essential. Capable of contextualizing the discipline within the organization, understanding its functions and processes.

Deep understanding of how to determine how business scenarios are best managed and by what team, building the wider teams understanding as needed.

Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders, applying judgment.

Monitor processes and procedures are being followed in accordance to the Standard Operating Procedures.

Work with other Regional Development Centres (RDCs) and the wider Services & Solutions to make valuable contributions to client and/or enhance relationships and ways of working.

Main point of contact for wider bp teams i.e., Talent Partners, Local delivery, P&C, Squad etc.

Mentor and coach junior members on operational issues and pro-actively seek prompt resolution of business issues where required.

Be an ambassador for change encouraging agile ways of working & improvements to day-to-day activities.

Willingness to support ad hoc business and Services & Solutions project work as required, requiring engaging with other workstreams/ teams.

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services.

Ensure adherence to process maps and standard data input forms.

Support acceptance testing for Services & Solutions technology changes.

What you will need:

Minimum of 8-10+ years of relevant experience in HR Shared services and preferably experience in the Workday system.

A university degree or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.

Prior experience in Organization and Employee data management roles.

Proficient knowledge of CRM systems, MS Office.

Intermediate / advanced of Reporting and analytics.

Intermediate / advanced knowledge of Workday, and other HR management system.

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges.

Skills:

Demonstrates capability in line with the HR Capability Framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Technical:

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyses system generated data to provide insights and assimilate data and information from a range of sources to inform business insights.

Prior experience in HR Shared Service center in a multi-national organization.

Proven track record in delivering high-quality customer experience.

Analytical thinking –able to quickly and effectively generate and analyze data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions.

Digital fluency - not only comfortable and competent in using technology to enable and enhance ways of working and thinking, also comfortable in the wider digital environment and the interface with a business transformation including people, processes and data-driven actions.

Risk Management – acts with a high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate risks in this space and knows when to raise any concerns.

Business:

Solution focus – identifies and recommends solutions that will make valuable contributions to BP and/or enhance relationships and ways of working.

Stakeholder management – Ability to engage with and influence key business and HR partners. Uses partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is continually enhancing skills in active listening, influencing and communication.

Eye for business & customer focus– keep up to date with internal and external context, understands the relationship between their activity and the BP business strategy and drivers, and considers the commercial implications of HR decisions and actions. Always remembers that HR is an enabler of the business and ensures HR solutions lead to enhanced business effectiveness and results.

Drives value-adding solutions and a track record of improving/making valuable contributions.

Externally orientated – actively working on developing external connections, aware of standard processes and actively learning from others. Ability to analyze leading practices, market trends, and benchmarking.

Leadership:

Group mentality - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high-quality, trust-based relationships with HR colleagues & with the wider organization - leaders & employees.

Is self-aware and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness,

Effective teammate able to work successfully across organizational boundaries.

Applies judgment and common sense - demonstrates a good understanding of client's business and is able to apply sound judgement / wise counsel.

Acts with integrity; role model of bp V&Bs to others in the function and business.

Cultural fluency - able to operate successfully across cultural boundaries with sensitivity.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.