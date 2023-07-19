People Relations Advisor (2 year contract)

Supports the delivery of the people strategy across the region in cooperation with P&C partner.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Supports the delivery of the people strategy across the region in cooperation with P&C partner.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Partners with other P&C resources to execute activity prioritized by regional consulting lead.

Develops a deep understanding of the business they support and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate.

- Delivers people relations advisory support to leaders and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the business people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.

Partners with business partners and other pooled resources to conduct training and lunch and learn sessions for the business they support, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values, that are aligned to business priorities and objectives, monitoring their impact on organisational effectiveness.

Enables a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, partnering with P&C consultants to deliver integrated reward/recognition solutions to the business.

Leverages ER/IR worker welfare and labour rights best practices and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for synergies across entities based on deep experience delivering agile projects across a variety of businesses across bp.

Implements pro-active labour relations strategy to minimize the risk of industrial action.

Participates in cross-functional/cross- P&C projects.