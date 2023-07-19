People Relations Advisor (2 year contract)

Site traffic information and cookies

  • Location Senegal - Dakar
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ060797
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Supports the delivery of the people strategy across the region in cooperation with P&C partner.

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

  • Partners with other P&C resources to execute activity prioritized by regional consulting lead.

  • Develops a deep understanding of the business they support and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate.

  • - Delivers people relations advisory support to leaders and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the business people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.

  • Partners with business partners and other pooled resources to conduct training and lunch and learn sessions for the business they support, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values, that are aligned to business priorities and objectives, monitoring their impact on organisational effectiveness.

  • Enables a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, partnering with P&C consultants to deliver integrated reward/recognition solutions to the business.

  • Leverages ER/IR worker welfare and labour rights best practices and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for synergies across entities based on deep experience delivering agile projects across a variety of businesses across bp.

  • Implements pro-active labour relations strategy to minimize the risk of industrial action.

  • Participates in cross-functional/cross- P&C projects.

  • Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an exemplary display of BP's Values & Behaviours.

Job Holder Requirements:

APPLICATIONS OPEN TO SENEGALESE CITIZENS ONLY

Education

  • Degree in Human Resources

Experience

  • 5-8 years experience in an HR or Employee Relations role

  • Good English communication. Must be able to read, write and speak

  • Only applications submitted in English will be reviewed.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Employee and industrial relations, Employee and Labor Relations, Employee and labour relations, Employee Relations Law, Interpreting and apply labour law, Labor and Employment Law, Labor Rights


Legal Disclaimer:

