People Relations Manager - India

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

ROLE PURPOSE: Responsible for developing the people relations plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, providing people relations support for a broad spectrum of people & culture and business activities based on advanced experience in this field, and ensuring consistent and effective delivery of people relations initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, BP policy and industry practice

ROLE ACCOUNTABILITIES

Partners with P&C & business to execute activity prioritized by people relations plan, and services to people & culture in support of one bp people plan

Develops a deep understanding of the business they support and focuses on driving and delivering people relations initiatives as appropriate.

Partners closely with business and P&C partners to agree and define people relations outcomes/what success looks like for people relations deliverables

Delivers people relations advisory support to leaders and may facilitate resolution of workplace ER concerns and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases and ensuring that people relations are enabled within the business people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.

Partners with business partners and other pooled resources to drive people relations initiatives for the businesses they support, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values, and ensuring implementation of focused people relations processes that are aligned to business priorities and objectives, monitoring their impact on organisational effectiveness.

Enables a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned people relations frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated solutions to the business and overseeing the negotiation processes and outcomes.

Leverages best practices and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for synergies across entities based on deep experience

Leads and/or deploys to people relations cross functional projects

Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an exemplary display of BP's beliefs.

ROLE REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Formal education : Degree or equivalent in law and/or employment relations or related field with equivalent combination of qualifications and experience

: Degree or equivalent in law and/or employment relations or related field with equivalent combination of qualifications and experience Professional certification(s) in employment law and employee & industrial relations or related field

Skills : Experience engaging with unions and providing employee relations advice to leadership, negotiating collective agreements, consultation and industrial advocacy]

: Experience engaging with unions and providing employee relations advice to leadership, negotiating collective agreements, consultation and industrial advocacy] Experience (including number of years): 15 years’ experience working within and across multi-site environment, build strong relationships based on trust and honest discussion

15 years’ experience working within and across multi-site environment, build strong relationships based on trust and honest discussion Experience of working in a P&C and or legal department with focus on employment matters

Exposure to and understand of role of PR in upholding labour rights and management of modern slavery risks



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.