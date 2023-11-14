People Support Advisor

Key Accountabilities:

• First point of contact for site managers and people advisors. Supporting full employee life cycle query resolution via live channels e.g. chat and case management. Examples queries include:

Life event queries (how to, when, where)

Time and attendance queries (how to, what type, when)

Reward, performance and compensation queries

Coaching site managers through employee relations queries

Providing exit guidance

• Use our operating framework and service enabling technologies to manage queries.

Create, update, triage and/orresolve cases according to ourservices commitment

Follow defined problem and incident management processes, escalate where

necessary

Proactively seek advice on unclear processes and suggest solutions to problems

Evaluate high risk cases/trends and deliver regular updates to leads

Execute in-scope transactions in people and culture applications

• Support basic people and culture system(s) navigation

Promote the use of self-service

Diagnose individual system queries and seek resolution

Perform initial investigation fortechnical issues and triage them to the centralized application support team

• Support proactive project activities

Identify and execute continuous improvements opportunities

Support knowledge creation and maintenance

Support global change and implementation projects

Support cyclical people and culture activities

Essential Education:

• Higher education qualification (e.g., Labour o Economical/Administration Degree) or

equivalent experience.

• Experience in HR or other shared services environment is preferred

• Very good level of English

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Actively working to develop capability in line with the people and culture capability framework.

Technical Capability

• HR generalist/practitioner or related/equivalent experience

• Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in case management

• Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights

• Risk Management – able to manage ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk

Business Capability

• Customer focus – Puts the customer at the heart of decision making

• Solution focus – applies judgement and common sense and seeks to identify solutions which will add value

• Business acumen – ability to manage the needs of our colleaguesin the context of business strategy. Keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the bp business strategy Leadership & EQ Capability

• Acts with integrity - demonstrating the bp values and behaviours.

• Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive

relationships with a diverse set of stakeholders.

• Group mind set -remembersto look beyond individual performance to considerthe bigger picture and the team perspective.

• Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

• Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and opennessto new experiences.

Desirable Criteria:

• Foundational knowledge of Microsoft 365

• Foundational knowledge of Workday, Salesforce, SAP or other HR data management system

• Knowledge of the Retail market in Spain