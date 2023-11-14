People Support Advisor

Site traffic information and cookies

  • Location Spain - Madrid
  • Travel required Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ070673
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture


Job Family Group:

HR Group


Job Summary:

Grade J

Responsible for supporting HR Services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll services, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries, providing operational support within the HR portal, Chat bot and Salesforce CRM tools, or providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

• First point of contact for site managers and people advisors. Supporting full employee life cycle query resolution via live channels e.g. chat and case management. Examples queries include:

  • Life event queries (how to, when, where)

  • Time and attendance queries (how to, what type, when)

  • Reward, performance and compensation queries

  • Coaching site managers through employee relations queries

  • Providing exit guidance

• Use our operating framework and service enabling technologies to manage queries.

  • Create, update, triage and/orresolve cases according to ourservices commitment

  • Follow defined problem and incident management processes, escalate where

  • necessary

  • Proactively seek advice on unclear processes and suggest solutions to problems

  • Evaluate high risk cases/trends and deliver regular updates to leads

  • Execute in-scope transactions in people and culture applications

• Support basic people and culture system(s) navigation

  • Promote the use of self-service

  • Diagnose individual system queries and seek resolution

  • Perform initial investigation fortechnical issues and triage them to the centralized application support team

• Support proactive project activities

  • Identify and execute continuous improvements opportunities

  • Support knowledge creation and maintenance

  • Support global change and implementation projects

  • Support cyclical people and culture activities

Essential Education:

• Higher education qualification (e.g., Labour o Economical/Administration Degree) or

equivalent experience.

• Experience in HR or other shared services environment is preferred

• Very good level of English

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Actively working to develop capability in line with the people and culture capability framework.

Technical Capability

• HR generalist/practitioner or related/equivalent experience

• Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in case management

• Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights

• Risk Management – able to manage ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk

Business Capability

• Customer focus – Puts the customer at the heart of decision making

• Solution focus – applies judgement and common sense and seeks to identify solutions which will add value

• Business acumen – ability to manage the needs of our colleaguesin the context of business strategy. Keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the bp business strategy Leadership & EQ Capability

• Acts with integrity - demonstrating the bp values and behaviours.

• Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive

relationships with a diverse set of stakeholders.

• Group mind set -remembersto look beyond individual performance to considerthe bigger picture and the team perspective.

• Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

• Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and opennessto new experiences.

Desirable Criteria:

• Foundational knowledge of Microsoft 365

• Foundational knowledge of Workday, Salesforce, SAP or other HR data management system

• Knowledge of the Retail market in Spain


Travel Requirement


Relocation Assistance:


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 3 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

