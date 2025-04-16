This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Join our Team and advance your career as a

People Support Specialist

The People Support Specialist provides guidance and support to employees and ex-employees related to PC&C policies and processes. The role also involves some PC&C transactions including but not limited to reference requests and e-filing requests.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering PC&C services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for PC&C related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience. The purpose of this role is to provide guidance and support to employees and ex-employees related to PC&C policies and processes. The role holder will also perform some PC&C transactions including but not limited to reference requests and e-filing requests.

In this role you will:

First point of contact for employees, line managers and people advisors. Supporting full employee life cycle query resolution via live channels e.g. chat and case management. Examples queries include life events, time and attendance, performance and compensation queries, and exits

Create, update, triage and/or resolve cases according to our services commitment and raise where vital

Proactively seek advice on unclear processes and suggest solutions to problems

Implement in-scope transactions in people and culture applications

Diagnose individual system queries and seek resolution

Support new joiners, movers and leavers by providing enhanced care services

Identify and implement continuous improvements opportunities

Support knowledge creation and maintenance

Support global change and implementation projects

Support cyclical people and culture activities

What You will need to be successful:

1 to 2 years post-graduation, ideally as a HR generalist/practitioner or related/equivalent experience

Strong customer service skills

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programs and analytical support tools

Proven ability to skillfully navigate a tiered support model

Knows when to seek support from other subject matter experts

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyze a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to advise business decisions

Excellent personal organisational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time

Technical:

Risk Management – Capable of handling employee relations and industrial relations cases responsibly by identifying potential risks early and taking steps to prevent or reduce them.

Behavioral:

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in case management

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyze data to provide business insights

Customer focus – Puts the customer at the heart of decision making

Solution focus – applies judgement and common sense and seeks to identify solutions which will contribute

Eye for business – ability to manage the needs of our colleagues in the context of business strategy. Keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the bp business strategy

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the bp beliefs.

Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of collaborators.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and willingness to new experiences

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our breathtaking Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Skills:

