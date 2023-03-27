People & Culture (Human Resource) Senior Manager Cherry Point Refinery

Cherry Point refinery is one of the most modern refineries in the United States, the largest in Washington, and the fourth largest on the West Coast. It supplies about 20 percent of Washington’s gasoline needs and fuels, and a significant amount of the jet fuel to Seattle, Portland and Vancouver international airports.
The refinery began operations in 1971, processing 100 thousand barrels of crude per day. Today, more than 250 thousand barrels can be processed every day by our highly skilled 650-strong workforce.
Here at bp, we’re passionate about improving our performance today whilst focusing on the energy transition for tomorrow. Significant investment has been made at Cherry Point recently to strengthen our bio-diesel capacity, to reduce the carbon footprint of the site, and to secure the site’s pivotal role in our refining portfolio for generations to come. In short, the future is exciting.
Do you want a role where you can really make a difference to our business and our people? One in which you deliver excellence across the people space by partnering with our vice president of refining and the site leadership team, as well as with people professionals across the globe? How about a role where you’re a key member of the global people and culture leadership team for refining, terminals, and pipelines? Or perhaps you’re interested in a people leadership role where you can mentor and develop talent for the future. The People and Culture Senior Manager for Cherry Point can do all of this, and more.
This position will be onsite at Cherry Point with a hybrid work schedule.
Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.
Significant experience in Human Resources, with proven experience in:
How much do we pay (Base)? $148,000-$275,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.
We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.