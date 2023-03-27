People & Culture (Human Resource) Senior Manager Cherry Point Refinery

Job summary

Cherry Point refinery is one of the most modern refineries in the United States, the largest in Washington, and the fourth largest on the West Coast. It supplies about 20 percent of Washington’s gasoline needs and fuels, and a significant amount of the jet fuel to Seattle, Portland and Vancouver international airports.

The refinery began operations in 1971, processing 100 thousand barrels of crude per day. Today, more than 250 thousand barrels can be processed every day by our highly skilled 650-strong workforce.

Here at bp, we’re passionate about improving our performance today whilst focusing on the energy transition for tomorrow. Significant investment has been made at Cherry Point recently to strengthen our bio-diesel capacity, to reduce the carbon footprint of the site, and to secure the site’s pivotal role in our refining portfolio for generations to come. In short, the future is exciting.

Do you want a role where you can really make a difference to our business and our people? One in which you deliver excellence across the people space by partnering with our vice president of refining and the site leadership team, as well as with people professionals across the globe? How about a role where you’re a key member of the global people and culture leadership team for refining, terminals, and pipelines? Or perhaps you’re interested in a people leadership role where you can mentor and develop talent for the future. The People and Culture Senior Manager for Cherry Point can do all of this, and more.



This position will be onsite at Cherry Point with a hybrid work schedule.

Key Accountabilities:

Define how the bp people plan is delivered within their business area, supporting their teams in prioritizing activity in partnership with the business.

Develop a deep understanding of the business while driving and delivering organizational change initiatives, providing thought leadership, mentorship, and coaching.

Lead on strategic resourcing plans to ensure all critical leadership and development opportunities are filled with a focus on future skills.

Provide leadership and expertise in Talent Management and Performance Management.

Focus on engagement and regularly measure and respond to feedback.

Promote diversity, equity and inclusion, assessing people policies to ensure fair and equal application.

Lead delivery of people & culture advisory support to the business, considering opportunities for continuous improvement.

Manage a team of P&C advisors and support them when needed in resolving everyday queries, pre-empting, and resolving employee relations (ER) cases.

Cultivate positive employee relations and create an environment for listening and two-way communication.

Provide direction and strategic interventions in reward and support the implementation of reward initiatives.

Leverage best practices and agile methodologies to maximize value of project delivery and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for synergies by connecting across P&C teams.

Ensure personal and team compliance with safety and ethical rules and processes

Enables a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated reward/recognition solutions to the business and overseeing the annual reward process.

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

Essential Experience:

Significant experience in Human Resources, with proven experience in:

Strategic talent management, organizational development, change management and employee relations.

Strong leadership skills with the ability to build capability, coach and drive high performance.

Track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching

Demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results

Experience of organizational change management and working in a matrixed organization

Working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations

Desirable Education and Experience:

Advanced/Master's degree in Human Resources or MBA

Experience working with agile methodologies

Professional certification(s) in Human Resources