Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. People &amp; Culture (Human Resource) Senior Manager Cherry Point Refinery

People &amp; Culture (Human Resource) Senior Manager Cherry Point Refinery

People & Culture (Human Resource) Senior Manager Cherry Point Refinery

  • Location United States - Washington - Blaine
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146593BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Cherry Point refinery is one of the most modern refineries in the United States, the largest in Washington, and the fourth largest on the West Coast. It supplies about 20 percent of Washington’s gasoline needs and fuels, and a significant amount of the jet fuel to Seattle, Portland and Vancouver international airports.

The refinery began operations in 1971, processing 100 thousand barrels of crude per day. Today, more than 250 thousand barrels can be processed every day by our highly skilled 650-strong workforce.

Here at bp, we’re passionate about improving our performance today whilst focusing on the energy transition for tomorrow. Significant investment has been made at Cherry Point recently to strengthen our bio-diesel capacity, to reduce the carbon footprint of the site, and to secure the site’s pivotal role in our refining portfolio for generations to come. In short, the future is exciting.

Do you want a role where you can really make a difference to our business and our people? One in which you deliver excellence across the people space by partnering with our vice president of refining and the site leadership team, as well as with people professionals across the globe? How about a role where you’re a key member of the global people and culture leadership team for refining, terminals, and pipelines? Or perhaps you’re interested in a people leadership role where you can mentor and develop talent for the future. The People and Culture Senior Manager for Cherry Point can do all of this, and more.

This position will be onsite at Cherry Point with a hybrid work schedule.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Define how the bp people plan is delivered within their business area, supporting their teams in prioritizing activity in partnership with the business.
  • Develop a deep understanding of the business while driving and delivering organizational change initiatives, providing thought leadership, mentorship, and coaching.
  • Lead on strategic resourcing plans to ensure all critical leadership and development opportunities are filled with a focus on future skills.
  • Provide leadership and expertise in Talent Management and Performance Management.
  • Focus on engagement and regularly measure and respond to feedback.
  • Promote diversity, equity and inclusion, assessing people policies to ensure fair and equal application.
  • Lead delivery of people & culture advisory support to the business, considering opportunities for continuous improvement.
  • Manage a team of P&C advisors and support them when needed in resolving everyday queries, pre-empting, and resolving employee relations (ER) cases.
  • Cultivate positive employee relations and create an environment for listening and two-way communication.
  • Provide direction and strategic interventions in reward and support the implementation of reward initiatives.
  • Leverage best practices and agile methodologies to maximize value of project delivery and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for synergies by connecting across P&C teams.
  • Ensure personal and team compliance with safety and ethical rules and processes
  • Enables a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated reward/recognition solutions to the business and overseeing the annual reward process.

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

Essential Experience:

Significant experience in Human Resources, with proven experience in:

  • Strategic talent management, organizational development, change management and employee relations.
  • Strong leadership skills with the ability to build capability, coach and drive high performance.
  • Track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching
  • Demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results
  • Experience of organizational change management and working in a matrixed organization
  • Working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations

Desirable Education and Experience:

  • Advanced/Master's degree in Human Resources or MBA
  • Experience working with agile methodologies
  • Professional certification(s) in Human Resources

Washington
How much do we pay (Base)? $148,000-$275,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Apply Search all jobs at bp