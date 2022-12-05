People & Culture Intern (Houston, TX or Chicago, IL)

Job summary

As a first step, nothing prepares you better for a career with us than an internship. Our People & Culture internship program provides hands-on, career-specific experience working full-time, usually during summer break. You will work on real HR projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. At the same time, you will have the opportunity to learn about and help to solve some of the most important issues we face. You will experience genuine collaboration, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology. Our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so an HR career at bp is always going to be exciting, substantial and full of incredible opportunities.



As an People & Culture (HR) Intern, we will help develop the skills needed of a successful professional at BP. The line manager will set objectives at the start of your summer and ensure you have the training and equipment needed to succeed. We have unique roles and opportunities available to each of our intern cohorts.

Typical opportunities would include::

• Gain an unrivaled insight into the processes that underpin our business.

• Provide insight and opinions on a whole range of elements

• Employee and Labor Relations

• Reward

• HR Operations

• International Mobility

• University Recruitment



These roles provide opportunities to gain a deeper experience and understanding within a specific HR discipline.



The assignment will provide an opportunity to participate in substantive, value work that will improve your human resources skills, while working in a highly-professional corporate environment!

Location(s). Available for the internship program are a variety of US locations including: Houston, TX; Anchorage, AK; Blaine, WA; Wayne, NJ; Chicago, IL; Naperville, IL; Whiting, IN; and Toledo, OH



Every year, we take interns studying a range of disciplines into our summer internship program, many of whom go on to join us full-time when they graduate. Opportunities exist in all major areas of BP to explore your career dreams and develop the technical and professional skills you will need for a successful career, while earning a competitive salary and learning about the world of business. Students should join us during the summer prior to their intended graduation year. Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship. Summer internships last 12 weeks.



BP is an equal employment opportunity and affirmative action employer. We strive to cultivate a diverse and inclusive work environment for all employees. We are proud of our stance on fairness, equal opportunity and meritocracy, which focuses on all of our employees reaching their full potential

