People & Culture (P&C) HR Partner

Job summary

Role Synopsis

Key Accountabilities

Provide business facing HR consultation and advice to line managers and employees; may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases and performance improvement plans

Assess external legal context / internal ‘weak signals’ to resolve/pre-empt ER/IR issues partnering with ER/Legal

Manage change programmes

Partner with leadership ensuring managers are capable of leading impactful, engaged teams and are taking full advantage of available development support

Provide data analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions

Develop a deep understanding of the business and the people they support

Partner with Sales leaders and Reward on the administration of our Sales Incentive Plan Program

Partner with the Sales Capability team on graduate and intern program deliverables

Support delivery of engagement plan, wellbeing activities and training programs and the diversity, equity and inclusion plan

Apply agile methodologies to make valuable contributions to end customer (business leaders, and employees)

Ensure solutions are developed in accordance with bp and Castrol policies and processes

Create & sustain an effective organization to deliver business strategy, and focuses on driving and delivering organizational change initiatives as appropriate

Support the Talent Acquisition team to attract, select and retain the right people from the internal and external market, demonstrating our compelling employer brand

Support the development of a strategic talent plan for the business, working in partnership with the talent team to ensure it is aligned to business strategy and taking into account the external environment

Drive talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values

Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated solutions and overseeing the ongoing and annual reward processes

Drive engagement with our people from their very first interaction with bp

The People & Culture (P&C) HR Partner will be responsible for supporting employees and line managers within one of bp’s businesses, defining and delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, with engaged, impactful teams.In this role, as the successful candidate, you will have the great opportunity to provide P&C support for a broad spectrum of activities based on advanced experience in this field and skilled judgment, ensuring consistent and effective delivery of P&C initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, bp policy and standard methodology.You will operate as a member of a business leadership team acting as a strategic business partner providing business driven insights to support decision making and determine appropriate business wide interventions. You will also act as coach to that team, and a champion for team effectiveness, values & behaviors and leadership expectations.The role supports the Castrol Americas sales, marketing, customer operations and supply chain organization encompassing 500+ employees.This role reports to the P&C Senior Manager, Castrol Americas and is based in Wayne, NJ.

Key capabilities

Partnering with the business & coaching for success

Proactive talent management & employee relations

Delivering value through agile work practices & digitally enabled

Willingness to challenge established practices and offer new solutions if needed

Great communication skills and the ability to influence key senior partners

Essential Education

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

At least 10 years’ experience in HR, proven capability and experience in strategic talent management, ER, change management, and organizational development.

Strong leadership capability and a role-model of standard methodologies in building capability, coaching and driving performance.

Strong employee relations experience including complex investigations

Track record of effective strategic partnering and senior level coaching, with demonstrated ability to apply business insights and clearly link value to business results.

Experience with organizational change, working in a matrixed organization and knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations.

Desirable Criteria

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.Experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, kanban, design thinking, etc.)Professional certification(s) in Human ResourcesMBA or Master’s degree relevant for Human Resources