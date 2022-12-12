Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our People & Culture Team and advance your career as a



People & Culture Senior Advisor



People & Culture (P&C) discovers, empowers, and cares for brilliant people, and so can you. The role holder will be responsible for delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, providing P&C support for a broad spectrum of P&C activities based on experience in this field and ensuring consistent and effective delivery of P&C initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, bp policy, and best practice.



In this role You will:

Develop a deep understanding of the business they support and focus on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate

Deliver P&C advisory support to leaders and facilitates resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement

Partner with business partners and the more extensive P&C community to support talent management initiatives, and ensure the implementation of focused talent management processes that are aligned with business priorities and objectives

Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management

Regularly monitor P&C business metrics and support decision-making with reliable data. Bring new ideas to improve and drives change if needed

Leverage best practices and identify efficiencies and opportunities for synergies across entities based on deep experience across a variety of businesses

Deploy to cross-functional/cross- P&C projects when required

Ensure personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules



What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant fields

Fluency in English (C1)

At least 5+ years experience in Human Resources Busines Partnering, proven capability and experience in talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development, demonstrated coach/mentor capability with a track record of effective partnering

Working knowledge of the Hungarian labor code, legislation and regulations is required

Technical Capability Numeracy & analytical thinking Risk Management

Business Capability Solution focus Stakeholder management Business acumen & customer focus – keeps up to date with internal and external context, understands the relationship between their activity and the BP business strategy and drivers, and considers the commercial implications of HR decisions and actions

Leadership & EQ Capability Is self-aware and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness Applies judgment and common sense Acts with bp’s Beliefs Cultural fluency



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop