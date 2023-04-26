People & Culture Senior Advisor

Job summary

Responsible for supporting line managers to manage engaged, high-performing teams, using sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and best practice.

You will be responsible for supporting employees and line managers within one of bp businesses, delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, with engaged, hard-working teams. Provides people & culture (P&C) support for a broad spectrum of activities using sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and best practice.

You may operate as a member of a business leadership, providing business driven insights to support decision making and resolve appropriate global / business wide interventions. You may also act as mentor to that team, and a champion for team efficiency.. You will be expected to visit onshore/offshore bp sites when required.

About the team: At bp our P&C business partners are an integrated discipline. Movement between businesses, teams, and projects, takes place flexibly based on business need, activity flow, and each partner’s development needs and readiness for new experiences. We strive to provide broad growth opportunities in both standard partnering roles, and project delivery.

Key accountabilities

People fundamentals

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure People&Culture operations in support of the business

Ensure health, safety & duty of care for our people

Provide analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions

Provide business facing P&C consultation and advice to senior leadership and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the P&C people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.

Develop a deep understanding of the business and the people they support.

Partner closely with other P&C advisors and Centres of Expertise to agree and define product outcomes, and activity prioritization, employee development, performance management, coaching, etc.

Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes

Right people, right place, right time

Create & sustain an effective organisation to support delivery of business strategy, and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate

Support the development of a strategic talent plan for the business, working in partnership with the talent team to ensure it is aligned to business strategy and taking into account the external environment

Environments where people & performance thrive

Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, leading the delivery of integrated solutions to the business and overseeing all aspects of the ongoing and annual reward processes.

Drive engagement with our people from their very first interaction with bp.

Leverage agile methodology to enhance value to end customer (business leaders, and employees).

Essential education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

Essential experience:

Usually requires solid experience in Human Resources, confirmed capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, organizational change, and organisational development.

Demonstrated leadership skills with the ability to build capability, coach and drive high performance

Experience with organizational change and working in a matrixed organisation and working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations

Desirable criteria

Experience working with agile methodologies

Professional certification(s) in Human Resources.

MBA or Master’s degree relevant for Humana Resources

