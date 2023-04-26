People & Culture Senior Advisor

Responsible for supporting line managers to manage engaged, high-performing teams, using sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and best practice.
You will be responsible for supporting employees and line managers within one of bp businesses, delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, with engaged, hard-working teams. Provides people & culture (P&C) support for a broad spectrum of activities using sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and best practice.
You may operate as a member of a business leadership, providing business driven insights to support decision making and resolve appropriate global / business wide interventions. You may also act as mentor to that team, and a champion for team efficiency.. You will be expected to visit onshore/offshore bp sites when required.
About the team: At bp our P&C business partners are an integrated discipline. Movement between businesses, teams, and projects, takes place flexibly based on business need, activity flow, and each partner’s development needs and readiness for new experiences. We strive to provide broad growth opportunities in both standard partnering roles, and project delivery.
People fundamentals
Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.
Usually requires solid experience in Human Resources, confirmed capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, organizational change, and organisational development.
Demonstrated leadership skills with the ability to build capability, coach and drive high performance
Experience with organizational change and working in a matrixed organisation and working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations
Experience working with agile methodologies
Professional certification(s) in Human Resources.
Responsible for supporting line managers to manage engaged, high-performing teams, using sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and best practice.