People&Culture Partner

Job summary

Responsible for supporting employees and line managers within one of bp’s businesses, defining and delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals. Provides people & culture (P&C) support for a broad spectrum of activities based on sophisticated experience in this field and skilled judgement, ensuring consistent and effective delivery of P&C initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, BP policy and best practice.

You will operate as a member of a business leadership team acting as a strategic business partner providing insights to support decision making and settle appropriate global / business wide interventions. You can also act as coach to that team, and a champion for team effectiveness. You will be expected to visit onshore/offshore bp sites when required.

About the team: At bp our P&C business partners are an integrated discipline. Movement between businesses, teams, and projects, takes place flexibly based on business need, activity flow, and each partner’s development needs and readiness for new experiences. We aim to provide broad growth opportunities in both standard partnering roles, and project delivery. This role may be placed to support any of bp’s exciting business entities.

Key accountabilities:

People fundamentals

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure HR operations in support of the business

Ensure health, safety & duty of care for our people

Provide analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions

Provide business facing consultation and advice to senior leadership and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the P&C people plan.

Develop a deep understanding of the businesses and the people they support

Closely partner with other P&C advisors and Centres of Expertise to define product outcomes, and activity prioritization, employee development, performance management, coaching, etc.

Ensure personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, and provide an exemplary display of bp beliefs.

Right people, right place, right time

Create & sustain an effective organisation to support delivery of business strategy, and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate

Support the development of a strategic talent plan for the business, working in partnership with the talent team

Drive talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values

Environments where people & performance thrive

Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, leading the delivery of integrated solutions to the business and being responsible for the ongoing and annual reward processes.

Drive engagement with our people from their very first interaction with bp.

Demonstrate agile methodologies to enhance value to end customer

Key capabilities

Partnering with the business & coaching of junior members of P&C team for success

Proactive talent management & Employee relations

Delivering value through agile work practices & digitally enabled

Willingness to challenge established practices and offer new solutions if needed

Delivering through bp values and behaviours & bp leadership expectations

Great communication skills and the ability to influence key senior stake-holders

Essential education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Usually requires solid demonstrated ability in Human Resources,proven capability and experience in strategic talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development.

Strong leadership capability and a role-model of best practices in building capability, coaching and driving high performance.

Track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching.

Experience with organisational change and working in a matrixed organization and working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations.

Desirable criteria

Experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, kanban, design thinking, etc.

Professional certification(s) in Human Resources.