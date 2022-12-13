About the business
The GoMC/LatAm performance team is a cross-functional team set up in service of the GoM Canada and Latin America businesses. GoMC’s mission is to be the best run hydrocarbon business in the world that safely and responsibly delivers strong cash flows to fund the energy transition and fuel our long-term future. This team supports GoMC in pursuit of this vision, acting as a trusted partner across the Enablers (wells, subsurface, production, projects, finance) to provide useful insights; apply data intelligence and performance capabilities to empower business decision making and strategy development.
The Performance Advisor is valued member of our team, accountable for partnering with the GoMC VP wells, GoMC Sr. Wells Delivery Manager, and GoMC wells LT to deliver performance management services for the GoMC wells enabler. The scope of this role includes using technology and systems to deliver financial and non-financial performance measurement to draw relevant business performance insights and collaborating with the business to drive improved business outcomes.
Key Accountabilities
About you
We are looking for a motivated self-starter with positive influencing skills and a strong business sense. Ideal candidates will possess a minimum of a Bachelor's degree in Business or Engineering. An understanding of planning and performance management including wells planning and operations across drilling, completions, subsea wells, well interventions or well integrity activities. Previous experience in the energy industry with knowledge of subsurface and/or production operations coupled with excellent data analysis and interrogation skills, including advanced-level use of PowerBI, Excel, and data analytics. Strong verbal and written communication skills to present ideas clearly and distinctly across all levels of BP would help ensure success in this role. You are an analytical and critical thinker with a keen attention to detail. Getting it right matters!
Other Desired Attributes