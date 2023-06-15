Performance Advisor

Job summary

The mission statement for performance optimization is: Passionate people rethinking the way we do things in bp to deliver standardized processes supported by digital transformation empowering stakeholders while increasing value for bp. The team has two arms, one to execute group wide processes and listen to the organization and the other to seek process standardization supported by digital transformation to improve our ways of working. The Performance Advisors are accountable for delivering the following with a bias toward Process Optimization. Process Optimization • Drive centralized, standardized, and optimized performance processes. • Keep documentation of performance processes up to date. • Most significant projects executed by the Process Optimization work front are the creation of the Performance Management Common Process (PMCP) with requirements documentation, Continuous Improvement (CI) opportunity execution, scenario modelling and developing cost management requirements. Performance Operations • Coordinate performance service value measurement. • Coordinate communications, engagement and change management activities. • Coordinate innovation / learning / continuous improvement activities. • Most significant work executed by the Performance Operations work front are the Recharges and Allocation forecasting process, Labour & Overhead financial modelling, Performance Contract management and CI opportunity Hopper inventory. This role is great for individuals that are interested in further developing their financial acumen and applying their skills on a global P&O scale. Regardless of your technical background this role is a fantastic broadening and project leadership opportunity that will give you exposure to all the regions and enablers.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities

Lead / support development of the Performance Management Common Process which will include development of standardized and optimized performance reviews across enablers and regions. (meetings, purpose, cadence, audience, materials, etc.)

Lead / support the delivery of integrating Business Improvement Plans into the regional processes.

Lead / support the delivery of an updated cost management policy and requirements transformation through standardization of process / workflows, data integration and automation. Support updating the Integrated Cost Management Policy and related procedures, guides, and workflows to ensure the requirements support the updated ways of working.

Support updating the Integrated Lead / support the identification, documentation, maintenance and sharing of Performance processes and procedures to improve business performance.

Provide insights on how Performance is performing against metrics that have been defined to measure the value and quality of services delivered by the Performance organization.

Support the coordination and enhancements of group wide performance processes like R&A forecasting, L&O forecasting, and performance contracts updates.

Support integration and simplification of Finance and Performance processes, clear definition of interfaces and elimination of duplications and conflicts between processes.

Support integration of Finance and Performance processes with other BP processes.

Support digitalization of the organization so that tools allow execution of the standardized and well defined processes.

Support the maintenance of the Performance Management service catalogue.

Education

Bachelor’s or higher degree in Economics/Accounting/Finance/Engineering or related disciplines

Essential experience

Strong written and oral communication skills.

An ability to build strong, collaborative relationships and influence others optimally without authority.

Ability to stay on top of things and anticipate upcoming needs/issues.

Passion for learning more about and driving the business forward at pace.

Open minded person who can rapidly learn and adapt approach to different environment to achieve results.

Inclusive person who is a team player with ability to network and engage in a variety of ways and with a diverse range of people.

Desirable experience

Experience as a Budget Responsible Officer (BRO) in a region

Strong change management skills and experience

Experience and knowledge with Power platform applications

Strong requirements management experience and skillset

Ability to develop deliverable strategies

Experience with Business Process Management

Proven track record of positive engagement and positive influencing skills

Experience of working in Agile/SCRUM teams



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.