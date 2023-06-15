Performance Advisor

The mission statement for performance optimization is: Passionate people rethinking the way we do things in bp to deliver standardized processes supported by digital transformation empowering stakeholders while increasing value for bp. The team has two arms, one to execute group wide processes and listen to the organization and the other to seek process standardization supported by digital transformation to improve our ways of working. The Performance Advisors are accountable for delivering the following with a bias toward Process Optimization. Process Optimization • Drive centralized, standardized, and optimized performance processes. • Keep documentation of performance processes up to date. • Most significant projects executed by the Process Optimization work front are the creation of the Performance Management Common Process (PMCP) with requirements documentation, Continuous Improvement (CI) opportunity execution, scenario modelling and developing cost management requirements. Performance Operations • Coordinate performance service value measurement. • Coordinate communications, engagement and change management activities. • Coordinate innovation / learning / continuous improvement activities. • Most significant work executed by the Performance Operations work front are the Recharges and Allocation forecasting process, Labour & Overhead financial modelling, Performance Contract management and CI opportunity Hopper inventory. This role is great for individuals that are interested in further developing their financial acumen and applying their skills on a global P&O scale. Regardless of your technical background this role is a fantastic broadening and project leadership opportunity that will give you exposure to all the regions and enablers.
Bachelor’s or higher degree in Economics/Accounting/Finance/Engineering or related disciplines
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action
