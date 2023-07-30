This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Business Support Group



About the business



The GoMC/LatAm performance team is a cross-functional team set up in service of the GoM Canada and Latin America businesses. GoMC’s mission is to be the best run hydrocarbon business in the world that safely and responsibly delivers strong cash flows to fund the energy transition and fuel our long-term future. This team supports GoMC in pursuit of this vision, acting as a trusted partner across the Enablers (wells, subsurface, production, projects, finance) to provide useful insights; apply data intelligence and performance capabilities to empower business decision making and strategy development.



The Performance Advisor is valued member of our team, accountable for partnering with the GoMC VP wells, GoMC Sr. Wells Delivery Manager, and GoMC wells LT to deliver performance management services for the GoMC wells enabler. The scope of this role includes using technology and systems to deliver financial and non-financial performance measurement to draw relevant business performance insights and collaborating with the business to drive improved business outcomes.



Key Accountabilities

Coordinate Wells performance processes and reviews at the region and asset level, including rig schedule planning & scenario modeling, wells deferrals management and QPF coordination.

Develop plans, budgets, forecasts, ensuring input of data into relevant planning and cost management systems to eliminate data gaps and ensure data quality in the submissions.

Track, monitor, identify trends using wells operational metrics actuals against forecasts, highlight variances, and generate associated insights, including rig line performance and well reliability.

Use technology to analyze performance data and generate action plans to improve performance.

Promote the use of new and/or standardized systems and tools to take advantage of available technology to drive efficiency and generate value

Prepare materials and participate in relevant performance review meetings with SVP, VP, and manager partners to provide insights and propose recommendations on performance improvement opportunities.

Cultivate strong partnerships with internal and external partners for context understanding and iteration on analytical results

Support and collaborate with the GoMC & LatAm Performance Senior Manager, Wells Enabler Performance team and the Performance Management Benchmarking & Metrics team in analysis of metrics and key performance indicators to assure high-quality, streamlined delivery of performance data.

About you



We are looking for a motivated self-starter with positive influencing skills and a strong business sense. Ideal candidates will possess a minimum of a Bachelor's degree in Business or Engineering. An understanding of planning and performance management including wells planning and operations across drilling, completions, subsea wells, well interventions or well integrity activities. Previous experience in the energy industry with knowledge of subsurface and/or production operations coupled with excellent data analysis and interrogation skills, including advanced-level use of PowerBI, Excel, and data analytics. Strong verbal and written communication skills to present ideas clearly and distinctly across all levels of BP would help ensure success in this role. You are an analytical and critical thinker with a keen attention to detail. Getting it right matters!



Other Desired Attributes

Prior experience in finance processes especially in the areas of budgeting & forecasting, cost monitoring & analysis, and annual planning.

Solid understanding of key business drivers (financial and operational) and how they relate to profitability.

