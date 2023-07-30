Entity:Finance
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
About the business
The GoMC/LatAm performance team is a cross-functional team set up in service of the GoM Canada and Latin America businesses. GoMC’s mission is to be the best run hydrocarbon business in the world that safely and responsibly delivers strong cash flows to fund the energy transition and fuel our long-term future. This team supports GoMC in pursuit of this vision, acting as a trusted partner across the Enablers (wells, subsurface, production, projects, finance) to provide useful insights; apply data intelligence and performance capabilities to empower business decision making and strategy development.
The Performance Advisor is valued member of our team, accountable for partnering with the GoMC VP wells, GoMC Sr. Wells Delivery Manager, and GoMC wells LT to deliver performance management services for the GoMC wells enabler. The scope of this role includes using technology and systems to deliver financial and non-financial performance measurement to draw relevant business performance insights and collaborating with the business to drive improved business outcomes.
Key Accountabilities
About you
We are looking for a motivated self-starter with positive influencing skills and a strong business sense. Ideal candidates will possess a minimum of a Bachelor's degree in Business or Engineering. An understanding of planning and performance management including wells planning and operations across drilling, completions, subsea wells, well interventions or well integrity activities. Previous experience in the energy industry with knowledge of subsurface and/or production operations coupled with excellent data analysis and interrogation skills, including advanced-level use of PowerBI, Excel, and data analytics. Strong verbal and written communication skills to present ideas clearly and distinctly across all levels of BP would help ensure success in this role. You are an analytical and critical thinker with a keen attention to detail. Getting it right matters!
Other Desired Attributes
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.