Performance Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The Enablers Performance Management (PM) organization aims to partner with the enablers to deliver trusted, actionable insights, applying technology to merge data intelligence and performance capabilities to empower business decision making. Providing insights about our competitive cost base and controlling our costs is key tomeeting our external targets and to our future as a sustainable and competitive businessThe role is within the team responsible for Procurement Performance Management supporting the Procurement SVP and his/her leadership team.The role consists of leading the analysis, reporting and insights development of 3rd party spend, associated value savings opportunities (costs and capex) and suppliers performance, and how they relate to improvement value expected, cost avoidance, inflation mainly in Product &Operations (P&0), Gas & Low Carbon (G&LCE), Innovation & Engineering (I&E) and Customer & Products (C&P) business.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities

Lead the analysis and development of actionable integrated insight of 3rd party spend and suppliers, how they impact cost and capital challenges in P&O, G&LCE, I&E and C&P Enablers and Businesses

Lead the analysis, reporting and insights development of value savings, costs avoidance, inflation, contracts status, and identifying early indicators of risks to business/value delivery in support of Procurement Leadership Team

Identify and recommend Procurement “operational” opportunities to optimize processes, and develop associated action plans, and monitor how value is being realized

Responsible for developing and producing procurement Performance reports

Recommend value framework improvement and standardisation

Integrate performance MI required to support performance reviews e.g Procurement Performance LT, Operational performance reviews, Enablers Supply Forums

Lead the requirements gathering and development of standardised and automated reporting and dashboard for Procurement LT and Enablers & business partners.

Essentials Skills and Experience

Technical

Proficiency or advanced skills and experience in underlying financials, accounting, and reporting

Proficiency or advanced problem-solving skills, with the ability to develop proactively key insights from multiple and incomplete data (analytical skills using excel or PBI tools) and for complex, and not well-defined requests, in support executive decision-making

Proficiency or advanced knowledge in procurement and supply chain

Working knowledge of BP core financial systems and processes

Previous experience in performance management, accounting, reporting or control experience in a business or enabler environment

Proven track record of proposing new approaches and ways of working to improve processes and systems/tools.

Behavioural

Ability to build strong and trusted relationships with their LT stakeholders and a wide range of stakeholders acting as the primary finance support

Proven track record of working under pressure and within tight timescales.

Self-prioritise effectively demands of different stakeholders

Strong influencing, interpersonal and networking skills (across multiple teams) and ability to work across disciplines (financial and non-financial)

Strong verbal and written communication skills, ability to communicate complex financial matters clearly to non-finance professionals.

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Working knowledge in advanced data science, analytics, and visualisation

Strong influencing, networking and relationship building skills.

Education

Degree level qualification in finance, economics, accounting, business administration or equivalent



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.