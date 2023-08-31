Performance Advisor

Job summary

The Performance Management (PM) organization aims to partner with the business to deliver trusted, actionable insights, applying technology to merge data intelligence and performance capabilities to empower business decision making. Providing insights about our competitive cost base and controlling our costs is key to meeting our external targets and to our future as a sustainable and competitive business. The advisor role is in the Innovation & Engineering (I&E) Performance Management team, is part of a team responsible for I&E enabler performance management and reporting, It is an exciting opportunity to bring insight into the challenges of Digitising the company, moving the energy transition forward through Applied Sciences and supporting Engineering and Safety & Optimisation Risk Assessments (S&ORA). Supporting the I&E VPs and SVPs to understand performance drivers by providing appropriate and timely information, analysis and insights to enable and enhance business decision making. The role supports the end-to-end reporting, management and decision making. The role works closely with its Accounting Reporting and Control (ARC) counterpart to ensure seamless performance management and control processes for the end-to-end Digital activity as well as the team providing investment governance oversight. The role also collaborates with the I&E portfolio optimization team. The role will report to I&E Performance Senior Manager.

Finance



Business Support Group



Key accountabilities

Provide performance management including:

Drive Non-Financial MI processes – i.e. Organizational Key Responsibilities /KPI Reporting, Metrics that Matter.

Own business group lens of value delivery and assessment of business group frames impact on I&E and vice versa

Provide integrated Financial and Nonfinancial MI insights with a customer lens.

Provide insights on SVP delivery highlighting risks and interventions.

Engage regularly with VP’s and GBS squad teams for connectivity.

Provide investment performance insights in conjunction with Performance Management team.

Lead the standardization of products, processes, and approaches for planning and reporting across I&E.

Actively identifies change and improvement opportunities and supports project delivery with a track record of delivering continuous improvement to processes and tools.

Essentials Skills and Experience

Technical

Advanced knowledge or experience in I&E, digital, data science, including I&E systems and processes.

Working analytical and data science skills

Ability to develop key insights from complex, incomplete data and for complex, not well-defined requests in support of executive decision-making

Inquisitive and curious mindset and desire to understand the activities that I&E deliver. Inherently uncomfortable with the status quo and “how things have been done”

Proven track record of proposing new approaches and ways of working to improve processes and systems/tools

Behavioural

Proven track record in delivering to challenging timeframes

Strong influencing, interpersonal and networking skills (across multiple teams) and ability to work across disciplines (financial and non-financial)

Ability to build strong and trusted relationship, to work and to communicate effectively with senior leadership

Strong verbal and written communication skills, ability to communicate complex financial matters clearly to non-finance professionals.

Desirable criteria & qualification

Knowledge of using database and visualisation tool (Microsoft PowerBI)

Proficiency in data analytics and MI visualisation

Previous performance management in a business or enabler environment

Knowledge of Enablers and Integrators recharges and allocations process, cost flows, segmental reporting

Significant experience in roles interfacing with businesses, providing reporting tailored to senior stakeholders and driving process efficiency and collaboration across multiple disciplines

Education

University degree level qualification in engineering, science, finance, business administration or equivalent



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



