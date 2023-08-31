Performance Advisor

The Performance Management (PM) organization aims to partner with the business to deliver trusted, actionable insights, applying technology to merge data intelligence and performance capabilities to empower business decision making. Providing insights about our competitive cost base and controlling our costs is key to meeting our external targets and to our future as a sustainable and competitive business. The advisor role is in the Innovation & Engineering (I&E) Performance Management team, is part of a team responsible for I&E enabler performance management and reporting, It is an exciting opportunity to bring insight into the challenges of Digitising the company, moving the energy transition forward through Applied Sciences and supporting Engineering and Safety & Optimisation Risk Assessments (S&ORA). Supporting the I&E VPs and SVPs to understand performance drivers by providing appropriate and timely information, analysis and insights to enable and enhance business decision making. The role supports the end-to-end reporting, management and decision making. The role works closely with its Accounting Reporting and Control (ARC) counterpart to ensure seamless performance management and control processes for the end-to-end Digital activity as well as the team providing investment governance oversight. The role also collaborates with the I&E portfolio optimization team. The role will report to I&E Performance Senior Manager.
Entity:Finance
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
The Performance Management (PM) organization aims to partner with the business to deliver trusted, actionable insights, applying technology to merge data intelligence and performance capabilities to empower business decision making. Providing insights about our competitive cost base and controlling our costs is key to meeting our external targets and to our future as a sustainable and competitive business.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key accountabilities
Provide performance management including:
Essentials Skills and Experience
Technical
Behavioural
Desirable criteria & qualification
Education
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is fully remote
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.