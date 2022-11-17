Performance Analyst

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

This role is responsible for contributing to business performance through the delivery of well documented annual plans, ad hoc financial reports, performance insights and recommendations for improvement.



It is responsible for providing insight and independent challenges to the business and ensures that implications of key decisions are integrated into financial plans and forecasts.



Key Accountabilities:

Engage with key stakeholders and assist in the preparation of financial reports, including month-end and quarter-end close for the business activities, forecasts and analysis to provide insights for the business providing relevant challenge and verification

Ensure that Midstream is managing a robust control and reporting environment, to ensure that appropriate controls are in place.

Identify strategic and financial risks and provide an independent viewpoint to evaluate the impact of opportunities and risks on performance

Raise the standards of commerciality, insight, and connection to strategic drivers.

Lead transparent performance discussions across multiple and complex interfaces, recommending interventions where required

Proactively provide insight to the business highlighting opportunities or risks to achieving the business strategy

Education & Experience Required:

Bachelors degree in Business, Finance, Supply Chain or Engineering

4-6 years supply chain experience

Skills & Competencies

Commerciality and business understanding

Insight and analytics

Stakeholder management, networking, and one-team behaviours

Strategic mindset/structured thinking skills

Communications

Sound numeral skills with the ability to complete financial models based on business drivers.

A detailed understanding of the petroleum product supply chain from international sources into South Africa

Experience

Grade HResponsible for delivering financial forecasting, analysis and insights and other financial performance and planning activities, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the business transactions and results of the reporting entity are recorded, reported and forecasted with integrity, in a timely manner and in conformance Group accounting policies and control standards.