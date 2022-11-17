Performance Analyst

This role is responsible for contributing to business performance through the delivery of well documented annual plans, ad hoc financial reports, performance insights and recommendations for improvement.
It is responsible for providing insight and independent challenges to the business and ensures that implications of key decisions are integrated into financial plans and forecasts.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade HResponsible for delivering financial forecasting, analysis and insights and other financial performance and planning activities, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the business transactions and results of the reporting entity are recorded, reported and forecasted with integrity, in a timely manner and in conformance Group accounting policies and control standards.