Job summary

The Performance Management (PM) organization is an agile, integrated, and cross-discipline organization that reports into the Finance entity. The organization is focused on simplifying the way we work, streamlining and automating processes and management reporting, and deriving insights for improved business performance.



This Performance Analyst role sits within the North Sea Performance Management (PM) team which provides the following services:

Gather performance requirements

Provide cost management services

Develop meaningful, actionable insights

Identify performance improvement opportunities and track value realization

Drive activity integration, and support production forecast consolidation and rig schedule integration

Support strategy development, annual plan development, and Area/Regional Development Plan development

Support performance reviews

The role will support one, or more, of the North Sea area teams in addition to supporting the PM squad with regional requests, as required, and will be expected to analyze data across the entirety of the business performance including Health, Safety and Carbon, Production and Costs.The role offers a challenging position for a candidate who wishes to broaden their skills and experience across the business and develop their leadership and influencing skills.

Key accountabilities

Refine ways to collaborate with the regional teams to understand business requirements and formulate analyses to answer key business questions.

Generate insights, execution, and ensures timely delivery of strategic recommendations

Work with central bp Performance teams to translate business requirements for special projects

Support, guide and train users on existing reports, dashboards, and processes.

Aid in the delivery of routine performance products and help prepare for performance reviews e.g. QPF, annual plans, monthly cost reviews, monthly area and VP reviews, etc.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to interpret and analyse data and draw out insights by being curious, asking questions and linking the insight to a change in business outcome

Able to engage effectively as part of a team, absorbing new areas quickly, and comfortable working autonomously, sometimes under a high-paced work environment

Strong communication skills - able to communicate and coordinate across a broad spectrum of technical and non-technical work groups

Previous experience working for the Energy Industry in Operations, Wells, Subsurface or Finance

Experience as a consumer of PowerBi and Power Apps

Experience with preparing and submitting data used for Quarterly Performance Forecast updates

Experience with systems such as ADDA, Optima, SAP and Palantir

Awareness of key business drivers and their impact on business outcomes

Promote the use of standard products and processes and advocates for process simplification and transformation in line with other PM team recommendations.Degree level education in STEM or commercial subjects, or equivalent industry experience.