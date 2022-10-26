Performance Analyst - Fixed-term

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Performance Analyst

Maternity-cover (until 2024 April)



In this role You will:

Develop a comprehensive understanding of the Global Template (GT) of bp

Apply agile working approach

Work with Project Manager, Project Data Lead and relevant SMEs

Manage GT Deployment projects to ensure they are delivered within timelines, budgets and align with the wider Segment requirements

Lead planning / design discussions with IT, process owners and Data team to ensure delivery of each project on time and in line with GT standard functionality and Segment policies

Lead Change and Transformation (C&T) work stream project activities in accordance with C&T strategy, functional and system requirements and translate these into detailed plans

Build and maintain strong relationships with key business stakeholders in order to support GT delivery

Effective communication/interaction across all levels with the various Regions in scope for GT deployment, ensuring Regional Leadership, and key business stakeholders are kept appraised of critical Finance & Procurement project activity

Monitor execution of project plan by all workstreams

Analyze and explore standardization and process improvement opportunities

What You will need to be successful:

Finance / Business / Professional Accounting Qualification

Min 3-5 years of Finance experience

2+ years of experience in Project or Change Management

Understanding of business transformation projects, including data and process change activities

Experience in implementing process and organizational change, including continuous improvement, in a project environment

Knowledge of SAP

Ability of solving problems on your own, working on complex issues and large amounts of data

Willing to learn new systems and processes

Be a self-starter who is able to make decisions and progress initiatives independently in an environment where information may be limited and circumstances change

Ability to prioritize and manage conflicting tasks while delivering high quality results to tight deadlines

Blend of analytical and system skills

Outstanding interpersonal skills, team player

Fluency in English

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested