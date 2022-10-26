Performance Analyst - Fixed-term

Responsible for supporting Project Manager in deploying Global Template for Finance and Procurement (ERP system SAP 7.5, Ariba) to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with bp's systems and requirements. The role holder will manage the work of GT (Global Template) Deployments, effectively leading the project activities and manage the change associated. Focus areas include the interaction with Regional Finance contacts to understand the current systems landscape, processes and data structures and then work with all the GT deployment project teams to manage the migration to GT. The role provides direction across four different workstreams within the projects (System, Process, Data and Change & Transformation), and performs Role Mapping, Training and Communication related deliverables.