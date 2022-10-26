Performance Analyst - Fixed-term

Site traffic information and cookies

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 137092BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for supporting Project Manager in deploying Global Template for Finance and Procurement (ERP system SAP 7.5, Ariba) to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with bp's systems and requirements. The role holder will manage the work of GT (Global Template) Deployments, effectively leading the project activities and manage the change associated. Focus areas include the interaction with Regional Finance contacts to understand the current systems landscape, processes and data structures and then work with all the GT deployment project teams to manage the migration to GT. The role provides direction across four different workstreams within the projects (System, Process, Data and Change & Transformation), and performs Role Mapping, Training and Communication related deliverables.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Performance Analyst
Maternity-cover (until 2024 April)

In this role You will:
  • Develop a comprehensive understanding of the Global Template (GT) of bp
  • Apply agile working approach
  • Work with Project Manager, Project Data Lead and relevant SMEs
  • Manage GT Deployment projects to ensure they are delivered within timelines, budgets and align with the wider Segment requirements
  • Lead planning / design discussions with IT, process owners and Data team to ensure delivery of each project on time and in line with GT standard functionality and Segment policies
  • Lead Change and Transformation (C&T) work stream project activities in accordance with C&T strategy, functional and system requirements and translate these into detailed plans
  • Build and maintain strong relationships with key business stakeholders in order to support GT delivery
  • Effective communication/interaction across all levels with the various Regions in scope for GT deployment, ensuring Regional Leadership, and key business stakeholders are kept appraised of critical Finance & Procurement project activity
  • Monitor execution of project plan by all workstreams
  • Analyze and explore standardization and process improvement opportunities
What You will need to be successful:
  • Finance / Business / Professional Accounting Qualification
  • Min 3-5 years of Finance experience
  • 2+ years of experience in Project or Change Management
  • Understanding of business transformation projects, including data and process change activities
  • Experience in implementing process and organizational change, including continuous improvement, in a project environment
  • Knowledge of SAP
  • Ability of solving problems on your own, working on complex issues and large amounts of data
  • Willing to learn new systems and processes
  • Be a self-starter who is able to make decisions and progress initiatives independently in an environment where information may be limited and circumstances change
  • Ability to prioritize and manage conflicting tasks while delivering high quality results to tight deadlines
  • Blend of analytical and system skills
  • Outstanding interpersonal skills, team player
  • Fluency in English
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!

