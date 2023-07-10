Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Performance Analyst

Performance Analyst

Performance Analyst

  • Location United Kingdom - Aberdeen
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ061963
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

The Performance Management (PM) organization is an agile, integrated, and cross-discipline organization that reports into the Finance entity. The organization is focused on simplifying the way we work, streamlining and automating processes and management reporting, and deriving insights for improved business performance.This Performance Analyst role sits within the North Sea Performance Management (PM) team which provides the following services:Gather performance requirementsProvide cost management servicesDevelop meaningful, actionable insightsIdentify performance improvement opportunities and track value realizationDrive activity integration, and support production forecast consolidation and rig schedule integrationSupport strategy development, annual plan development, and Area/Regional Development Plan developmentSupport performance reviewsThe role will support one, or more, of the North Sea area teams in addition to supporting the PM squad with regional requests, as required, and will be expected to analyze data across the entirety of the business performance including Health, Safety and Carbon, Production and Costs.The role offers a challenging position for a candidate who wishes to broaden their skills and experience across the business and develop their leadership and influencing skills.

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Summary:

The Performance Management (PM) organization is an agile, integrated, and cross-discipline organization that reports into the Finance entity. The organization is focused on simplifying the way we work, streamlining and automating processes and management reporting, and deriving insights for improved business performance.This Performance Analyst role sits within the North Sea Performance Management (PM) team which provides the following services:Gather performance requirementsProvide cost management servicesDevelop meaningful, actionable insightsIdentify performance improvement opportunities and track value realizationDrive activity integration, and support production forecast consolidation and rig schedule integrationSupport strategy development, annual plan development, and Area/Regional Development Plan developmentSupport performance reviewsThe role will support one, or more, of the North Sea area teams in addition to supporting the PM squad with regional requests, as required, and will be expected to analyze data across the entirety of the business performance including Health, Safety and Carbon, Production and Costs.The role offers a challenging position for a candidate who wishes to broaden their skills and experience across the business and develop their leadership and influencing skills.


Job Description:

Key accountabilities

The Performance Management (PM) organization is an agile, integrated, and cross-discipline organization that reports into the Finance entity. The organization is focused on simplifying the way we work, streamlining and automating processes and management reporting, and deriving insights for improved business performance.

This Performance Analyst role sits within the North Sea Performance Management (PM) team which provides the following services:

  • Gather performance requirements
  • Provide cost management services
  • Develop meaningful, actionable insights
  • Identify performance improvement opportunities and track value realization
  • Drive activity integration, and support production forecast consolidation and rig schedule integration
  • Support strategy development, annual plan development, and Area/Regional Development Plan development
  • Support performance reviews

The role will support one, or more, of the North Sea area teams in addition to supporting the PM squad with regional requests, as required, and will be expected to analyze data across the entirety of the business performance including Health, Safety and Carbon, Production and Costs.

The role offers a challenging position for a candidate who wishes to broaden their skills and experience across the business and develop their leadership and influencing skills.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp