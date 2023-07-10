Job summary

The Performance Management (PM) organization is an agile, integrated, and cross-discipline organization that reports into the Finance entity. The organization is focused on simplifying the way we work, streamlining and automating processes and management reporting, and deriving insights for improved business performance.This Performance Analyst role sits within the North Sea Performance Management (PM) team which provides the following services:Gather performance requirementsProvide cost management servicesDevelop meaningful, actionable insightsIdentify performance improvement opportunities and track value realizationDrive activity integration, and support production forecast consolidation and rig schedule integrationSupport strategy development, annual plan development, and Area/Regional Development Plan developmentSupport performance reviewsThe role will support one, or more, of the North Sea area teams in addition to supporting the PM squad with regional requests, as required, and will be expected to analyze data across the entirety of the business performance including Health, Safety and Carbon, Production and Costs.The role offers a challenging position for a candidate who wishes to broaden their skills and experience across the business and develop their leadership and influencing skills.

Key accountabilities

