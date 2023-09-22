Performance Analyst

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Finance



Finance Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Performance Data Analyst

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

Develop a comprehensive understanding of Global Financial template (GFT) and Procurement solutions of bp, focusing on processes across SAP (including Ariba)

Lead the data plan and data deliverables for SAP implementation projects across business, including master data design, migration, and creation

Understand data business requirements and made recommendation on fit for purpose solutions to support standard global processes underpin by the ERP

Plan, distribute and conduct technical work in group, including collaborators outside Project team

Provide data expertise to business users, application owners and IT team.

Plan and lead the data technical cutover, mentoring data team members in standard methodology development

Give direction and supervise data team’s work in identification and exploration of standardization and process improvement opportunities

Provide Technical inputs in GFT Data for FDF projects and ERP Strategy for bp.

Lead, monitor and /or complete data creation. Load and validations (Vendors, POs, Contracts, etc.)

Lead Data readiness for user testing

Support Project and Change Managers in cut-over planning, execution of data task and overall support of end-users

5+ years of experience un Ariba deployments and/ or SAP system implementation, including planning and execution of project deliverables

Relevant knowledge and process experience in GFT Master Data design, data conversion and migration

Experience in business transformation projects, including data and process change activities

Degree or similar education background in Accounting, Finance or Business

Exposure to agile ways-of-working and Scrum methodology

Strong presentation and ability to deliver communication, and ability to simply articulate sophisticated processes and influence a wide range of collaborators

Passion and experience developing training materials for end-users.

Ability to work within a virtual distributed team environment

Skills to make decisions and progress initiatives independently in an environment where information may be limited, and circumstances change frequently

Competency to prioritize and manage conflicting tasks while delivering high quality results to tight deadlines

Proficiency in English

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



