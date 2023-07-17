Performance Analyst

Job summary

This performance advisor role sits within the HSE&C (Health Safety Environment & Carbon) Performance Management squad. The Performance Management (PM) organization is an agile, integrated, and cross-discipline organization that reports into the Finance entity. The organization is focused on deriving insights for improved business performance, streamlining and automating processes and management reporting, and simplifying the way we work. Our vision is to be a partner for trusted, actionable insights, merging data intelligence and performance capabilities to empower business decision-making. The role offers exposure to operations across the whole bp portfolio and integration with key stakeholders within HSE&C, finance, and across other technical enablers. The role requires working closely with the HSE&C LT, and Carbon team.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

The Performance Advisor is a “flow to work” role within the HSE&C Performance Management squad. Initial responsibilities are below, but may change with business priorities and to provide development opportunities:

Lead development and deployment of emissions related reporting products including standardized and automated management information (MI) reports, dashboards, applications, etc.

Lead data analysis and strategic insight generation on safety, environmental, and sustainability topics to support key stakeholders including the leadership teams of our Oil & Gas businesses, Production, and Refining (e.g. performance management insights for business reviews, insights from integration with other operational data).

Support development of standard reports for leadership and governance meetings (e.g. bpLT, bp America board, and the safety and sustainability committee of the bp board).

Support aggregation of emissions data for internal and external benchmarking exercises.

Support the Quarterly Performance Forecast (QPF) process for HSE&C.

Essential Education

Degree from an accredited university or equivalent industry experience



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Relevant experience in the energy industry with knowledge of operational site activities

Excellent data analysis and interrogation skills, including use of Power BI and data analytics.

Desirable criteria

Management reporting and visualization : developing and delivering regular operations and business reporting, including analysis, insights, and ad-hoc reporting (e.g. forecast vs actual variance analysis)

: developing and delivering regular operations and business reporting, including analysis, insights, and ad-hoc reporting (e.g. forecast vs actual variance analysis) Technical acumen : using working technical knowledge of other bp enablers beyond HSE&C (including wells, production, projects, finance, Refining and I&E) to build effective partnerships with our customers and an understanding of their business and challenges to derive meaningful, actionable insights.

: using working technical knowledge of other bp enablers beyond HSE&C (including wells, production, projects, finance, Refining and I&E) to build effective partnerships with our customers and an understanding of their business and challenges to derive meaningful, actionable insights. Business acumen : understanding business operations and the commercial landscape, financial fundamentals, and external market factors impacting our opportunities and their value

: understanding business operations and the commercial landscape, financial fundamentals, and external market factors impacting our opportunities and their value Planning : engaging stakeholders (technical and leadership) to support and enhance translation of business strategy into coherent action plans with clear milestones and performance indicators. Integrating knowledge of historical performance with future insights to guide decisions.

: engaging stakeholders (technical and leadership) to support and enhance translation of business strategy into coherent action plans with clear milestones and performance indicators. Integrating knowledge of historical performance with future insights to guide decisions. Advanced analytics : implementing advanced data analytics, data science, statistical modelling and new technologies, such as machine learning and AI as well as other big data capabilities. We will work with the business to develop prototypes, enabling better questions to be asked and deeper insights to be generated.

: implementing advanced data analytics, data science, statistical modelling and new technologies, such as machine learning and AI as well as other big data capabilities. We will work with the business to develop prototypes, enabling better questions to be asked and deeper insights to be generated. Scenario modelling : producing abstract or distilled representations of situations to aid the communication and understanding of existing, conceptual, or proposed scenarios and alternatives

: producing abstract or distilled representations of situations to aid the communication and understanding of existing, conceptual, or proposed scenarios and alternatives Benchmarking: incorporate benchmarking and market intelligence into standard products, insights, and recommendations



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



