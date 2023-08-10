Performance Analyst

Job summary

The purpose of the global solutions organisation is to be a central solution strategy, development, deploy and sustain organisation. The solutions that are designed underpin processes that are critical to BP’s operations and compliance, to ensure that these processes are successfully completed requires the users to be well supported through training, accessible and adaptable feedback from experts when new or unusual scenarios present themselves. The enabling solutions team role is to use our expertise to own, govern and continuously improve the global products critical to bp, whilst striving to deliver the best user experience. The Performance chapter is part of GBS Enabling Solutions which is accountable for leading product stewardship, prioritisation of transformation through deep business engagement and understanding of the value driven by the global products managed. Delivering process and system improvements to drive standardization and enable automation, whilst supporting future product deployments.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

• Lead the deployment of the Cash and Banking template and other Finance global templates in various regions/ business.

• Responsible to propose and get approval of the project deployment plan.

• Project Management of the SAP, and other supporting systems implementations

• Proactively identify interdependencies with other ES or outside ES squads / teams, clearly and timely communicates them and follow up for completion.

• Provide or seek for Cash and Banking project delivery expertise to business users, application owners and I&E team.

• Give direction and supervise overall project deployment work in identification and exploration of standardization and process improvement opportunities.

• Work closely with I&E, Enabling Solutions, and other supporting teams to promote One Team and ensure timely Global templates delivery.

• Solicit input from the business, understand the data business requirements, and make recommendations on fit-for-purpose solutions to support standard global processes underpinned by the ERP.

• Assess and validate business requirements for data; review change requests and move change requests through the governance processes.

• Understand Financial and Procurement Master Data design and migration.

• Organise and lead ongoing knowledge sharing sessions for the performance team.

• Participate in mentoring cohorts to cultivate knowledge sharing.

• Use successful products, processes, and standard methodologies both within and outside of bp.

• Verify documentation is captured in a document management system.

Essential Education & Experience:

• Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background in Accounting, Finance or Business

• Exposure to agile ways-of-working and Scrum methodology.

• Strong presentation skills and ability to simply articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders.

• Ability to work within a virtual global team environment.

• Ability to prioritise and flexible to adjust to new priorities effectively.

• Able to make decisions and progress initiatives independently in an environment where information may be limited, and circumstances change frequently.

• Ability to prioritize and manage conflicting tasks while delivering high quality results to tight deadlines.

• Fluency in English

Experience required.

• 8+ years of relevant work experience with systems and process design or as an accounting end user.

• Experience within the Finance team in the Downstream or Upstream business.

• Robust experience in Project Management and Change Management.

• Experience with financial control processes within a business context.

• Experience SAP system implementations, including planning and deployment deliverables.

• Experience in payroll system interfaces with SAP, preferable Workday is a plus.

• Strong verbal and written communications.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated planning, Investment appraisal, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving, Programme management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

