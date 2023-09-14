Job summary

This performance analyst role sits within the Subsurface Performance Management squad. The Performance Management organization is an agile, integrated, and cross-discipline organization that reports into the Finance entity. The organization is focused on simplifying the way we work, streamlining and automating processes and management reporting, and deriving insights for improved business performance. Our vision is to be a partner for trusted, actionable insights, merging data intelligence and performance capabilities to empower business decision-making. The role offers exposure across the renewal portfolio and integration with key stakeholders within finance. The role requires working closely with the subsurface Leadership team and the subsurface portfolio team.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities

The Performance Analyst is a “flow to work” role within the Subsurface Performance Management squad. Initial responsibilities are below, but may change with business priorities and to provide development opportunities:

Lead data analysis and strategic insight generation on subsurface topics to support key stakeholders including subsurface leadership team: Using renewal track record to provide input to longer term planning and strategic decision making. Partner with the subsurface Portfolio team to enable forward prospect opportunity visualization and analytics. Partner with the subsurface Assurance team to provide actionable insights to improve performance within the renewal business (e.g. resource prediction, prospect risking, commercialisation) .



Support the Quarterly Performance Forecast (QPF) process for renewal to manage capex & cash spend and activity commitments.

Develop and publish standardized and automated management information (MI) reporting products such as reports, dashboards, applications, etc. Maintain renewal rig schedule, exploration license inventory and commitment tracker. Generate quarterly renewal updates to support Investor Relations team for Stock Exchange Announcements. Generate renewal performance material for quarterly group and P&O level performance reviews and subsurface scorecard publications.



Essential education

Degree from an accredited university or equivalent industry experience.

Essential experience

Significant experience in subsurface.

Excellent data analysis and interrogation skills, including use of PowerBI, Excel, and data analytics.

Desirable criteria

Management reporting and visualization : developing and delivering regular operations and business reporting, including analysis, insights, and ad-hoc reporting (e.g. forecast vs actual variance analysis)

: developing and delivering regular operations and business reporting, including analysis, insights, and ad-hoc reporting (e.g. forecast vs actual variance analysis) Business acumen : understanding business operations and the commercial landscape, financial fundamentals, and external market factors impacting opportunities and their value

: understanding business operations and the commercial landscape, financial fundamentals, and external market factors impacting opportunities and their value Technical acumen : using working technical knowledge of other bp enablers beyond subsurface (including wells, production, projects, finance, HSE&C and I&E) to build effective partnerships with our customers and an understanding of their business and challenges to derive meaningful, actionable insights.

: using working technical knowledge of other bp enablers beyond subsurface (including wells, production, projects, finance, HSE&C and I&E) to build effective partnerships with our customers and an understanding of their business and challenges to derive meaningful, actionable insights. Planning : engaging stakeholders (technical and leadership) to support and enhance translation of business strategy into coherent action plans with clear milestones and performance indicators. Integrating knowledge of historical performance with future market insights to guide decisions.

: engaging stakeholders (technical and leadership) to support and enhance translation of business strategy into coherent action plans with clear milestones and performance indicators. Integrating knowledge of historical performance with future market insights to guide decisions. Advanced analytics : implementing advanced data analytics, data science, statistical modelling and new technologies, such as machine learning and AI as well as other big data capabilities. We will work with the business to develop prototypes, enabling better questions to be asked and deeper insights to be generated.

: implementing advanced data analytics, data science, statistical modelling and new technologies, such as machine learning and AI as well as other big data capabilities. We will work with the business to develop prototypes, enabling better questions to be asked and deeper insights to be generated. Scenario modelling : producing abstract or distilled representations of situations to aid the communication and understanding of existing, conceptual, or proposed scenarios and alternatives

: producing abstract or distilled representations of situations to aid the communication and understanding of existing, conceptual, or proposed scenarios and alternatives Benchmarking: incorporate benchmarking and market intelligence into standard products, insights, and recommendations



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

