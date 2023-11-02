This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The Performance Management (PM) is an agile, integrated, and cross-discipline organization that reports into the Finance entity. The organization is focused on simplifying the way we work, streamlining and automating processes and management reporting, and deriving insights for improved business performance. Our vision is to be the region partner for trusted, impactful insights, merging data intelligence and performance capabilities to empower business decision-making.We’re looking for Performance Analyst who shares our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero! Apply now!Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.The fixed term contract to be submitted to successful applicant.



Job Description:

The successful candidate will hold the following accountabilities:

Deliver Performance planning and analysis proactively using all Business-related data to generate MI (Management Information), performance insights, improvements, and strategic recommendations.

Facilitate internal and external benchmarking in the region for local and centrally driven efforts, providing and validating data, reviewing the study results, and turning insights into action.

Analyze historical performance data by using statistical and analytical methods to turn it into valuable insight to help organization improve and compete.

Work closely with operations teams to understand the business challenges and develop thoughtful solutions to address the need.

Lead development of integrated performance digital products that merge both financial and non-financial MI

Implement fit for purpose digital solutions enabling insights to build business value

Lead special simplification and automation projects.

Lead efforts to address ad hoc requests from the regional and enablers teams related to Business performance.

Essential education and experience:

Degree in Applied Mathematics, Computer Science or Finance

Proficient in Excel and PowerBI with ability to build and maintain standard reports.

Analytical and critical thinker.

Proven capability to leverage technology solutions to deliver simplification and efficiency.

Strong project management, analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent presentation and communication skills.

Proven motivated self-starter with the ability to manage conflicting priorities with tight timelines.

Proven stakeholder management skills and ability to work across all levels of the organization.

Strong track record of delivery

Demonstrates understanding of the planning & performance management and or cost management /budgeting processes.

Desired Criteria & Competencies

At least 3 years of relevant experience in the energy industry with developing and implementing digital tools and processes or supporting the business



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Financial Analysis, Management Reporting, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.