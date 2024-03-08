Performance Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities – about you

Job Responsibilities:

Develop a comprehensive understanding of Global Financial template (GFT) and Procurement solutions of bp, focusing on processes across SAP (including Ariba).

Lead the deployment of Financial and Procurement Global Templates, complete project management and change management deliverables across different business segments/regions.

Propose project plan and align with stakeholders.

Understand business requirements and make recommendation on fit for purpose solutions to support standard global processes underpin by the ERP.

Manage internal stakeholders, including outside Project Team. Work closely with I&E, Enabling Solutions and other supporting teams to promote One Team and ensure timely Global templates delivery.

Proactively identify interdependencies with other teams, communicate them clearly and timely and follow up till completion.

Plan, distribute and conduct technical work in group and individually.

Provide process expertise to business users, application owners and IT team.

Verify documentation is captured in a document management system.

Plan and lead the project timeline, user testing, cutover and Early Life Support, mentor team members in best practice development.

Give direction and supervise project and change leads’ work in identification and exploration of standardization and process improvement opportunities.

Lead Business readiness assessment.

Support team in planning and execution of tasks, overall support of end-users.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education & Experience

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background in Accounting, Finance or Business

Exposure to agile ways-of-working and Scrum methodology.

Strong presentation and ability conceive draft and deliver communication, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders.

Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to work within a virtual global team environment.

Ability to prioritise and flexible to adjust to new priorities effectively.

Desirable Criteria

8+ years of experience in Finance and or Procurement deployments and/or SAP system implementation, including planning and execution of project deliverables.

Relevant knowledge and process experience in the following areas:

GFT Processes

Finance and P2P (Procurement / Sources / Master Data / AP)

Project Management

Change Management

System deployment

Experience in business transformation projects.

Ability of solving problems on their own, working on complex issues and subjects across multiple teams.

Willingness to learn new systems and processes.

Strong stakeholder management and engagement skills

Ability to work within a virtual global team environment.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

