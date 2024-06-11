This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The purpose of the global solutions organisation is to be a central solution strategy, development, deploy and sustain organisation. The solutions that are crafted underpin processes that are crucial to BP’s operations and compliance, to ensure that these processes are optimally implemented requires the users to be well supported through training, accessible and adaptable feedback from authorities when new or unusual scenarios present themselves. The enabling solutions team role is to use our expertise to own, govern and continuously improve the global products critical to BP’s success, whilst aspiring to deliver the best user experience.

The Performance chapter is part of GBS Enabling Solutions which is accountable for leading product stewardship, prioritisation of transformation through deep business engagement and understanding of the value driven by the global products handled. Delivering process and system improvements to drive standardization and enable automation, whilst supporting future product deployments. The Performance Analyst will collaborate with the Performance Manager.

Key Accountabilities

Job Responsibilities:

Develop a comprehensive understanding of Global Financial template (GFT) and Procurement solutions of bp, focusing on processes across SAP (including Ariba).

Participate in the deployment of Financial and Procurement Global Templates

Work with the Project Manager, relevant SMEs and business representatives to understand the business requirements and make recommendation on fit for purpose data design to support standard global processes.

Build and implement data plan and deliverables for SAP implementation projects.

Carry out technical work in group, including partners outside Project team.

Assist Regional Finance teams in data cleansing activities.

Prepare reconciliations of converted data with the business partners in accordance with GFT standards

Provide data support to business users, application owners and IT team.

Take part in data technical cutover - new data creation in case of new Company Code deployment or support the conversion of data in migration projects

Crucial Education & Experience

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

Exposure to agile ways-of-working and Scrum methodology.

Strong presentation and ability conceive draft and deliver communication, including the ability to articulate sophisticated processes and influence a wide range of partners.

Passion and experience in gathering business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to prioritise and flexible to adjust to new priorities optimally.

Desirable Criteria

5+ years of demonstrated ability in Finance deployments and/or SAP system implementation, including planning and execution of project deliverables.

Relevant knowledge and process experience in the following areas

-Finance with validated background in Data

-SAP system deployment

Experience in business transformation projects.

Ability of solving problems on their own, working on sophisticated issues and subjects across multiple teams.

Willingness to learn new systems and processes.

Strong partner management and engagement skills.

Ability to work within a virtual global team environment.



