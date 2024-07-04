Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

An exciting job opportunity has arisen for a Performance Analyst to join us in Budapest.

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Global Business Services (GBS) is bp’s shared services organisation. GBS adds value by standardising and modernising business activities, whilst maintaining a robust control environment and driving operational excellence. The DAS Team sits within GBS and is the custodian of a large proportion of bp’s commercial and financial data across the GBS Finance, Procurement and Customer Functions.

The Performance chapter is part of GBS Enabling Solutions which is accountable for leading product stewardship, prioritisation of transformation through deep business engagement and understanding of the value driven by the global products managed. Delivering process and system improvements to drive standardization and enable automation, whilst supporting future product deployments.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop a comprehensive understanding of Global Financial template (GFT) and Procurement solutions of bp, focusing on processes across SAP (including Ariba).

Act as an interface between business stakeholders (business data requirements) and technical teams.

Responsible for Data plan and design in Procurement and Finance deployments.

Monitor and/or execute data creation. Load and validations of master data.

Support Data readiness for user testing.

Support Project and Change Managers in cut-over planning, execution of data task and overall support of end-users.

Work with the Project Manager, relevant SMEs and business representatives to understand the business requirements and make recommendation on fit for purpose data design to support standard global processes.

Create and execute data plan and deliverables for SAP implementation projects.

Assist Regional Finance teams in data cleansing activities.

Provide data support to business users, application owners and IT team.

Take part in data technical cutover - new data creation in case of new Company Code deployment or support the conversion of data in migration projects.

Structure and breakdown demand into manageable work packages and activities and create associated features and user stories for delivery.

Plan activity delivery within a Sprint cycle prioritizing Product Increment (PI) Planning (3 months look ahead) agreed milestones and identify interdependencies between delivery squads.

Identify and flag resource constraints which may impact planned delivery.

Essential Education & Experience:

Suitably qualified professional with Accounting, Finance or similar degree or education background.

5+ years of relevant work experience in Finance deployments and/or SAP system implementation, including planning and execution of project deliverables. Previous Data Conversion experience would be highly beneficial.

Strong SAP Finance Data knowledge.

Strong presentation and communication skills.

Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to prioritise and flexible to adjust to new priorities effectively.

Strong relationship building skills.

Desirable Criteria:

Relevant knowledge and process experience in the following areas: Finance with solid background in Master Data design, data validation, and data conversion; SAP system deployment.

Experience in business transformation projects, including change activities.

Previous experience in the Procurement area would be highly advantageous.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

