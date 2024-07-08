Performance Analyst

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Plan and deliver the communication strategy, and engagement activities to ensure business readiness, and interpersonal alignment for debut including items such us role mapping and training (assessment, delivery plan, and coordination).

Plan and complete business readiness plan activities.

Regularly engage with identified functional collaborators to provide information on projects run by Enabling Solutions and their impact and to gather information on projects being run by other organizations covering similar areas.

Capture collaborator demand, analyse, and understand the business requirements.

Work with collaborators to understand and agree delivery timelines for projects, initiatives, and problems and ensure their concerns and aspirations are understood and considered.

Set collaborator expectations for delivery and keep them informed of progress, risks, and issues.

Structure and breakdown demand into manageable work packages and activities and create associated features and user stories for delivery.

Plan activity delivery within a Sprint cycle prioritizing Product Increment (PI) Planning (3 months look ahead) agreed achievements and identify interdependencies between delivery squads.

Identify and flag resource constraints which may impact planned delivery.

Support the Program Increment (PI) Planning process (define achievements and interdependencies) and align on prioritization of work and feedback outcomes to collaborators.

Identify impediments or risks of delivery of PI Planning agreed achievements and proposed mitigations.

Partner with collaborators to ensure that the vital change management is in place for solutions being delivered by ES.

Understand embrace and accept agile principles and agile ways of working

Suitably qualify professional with degree or similar education background in Supply Chain Management, Finance or Business.

7+ years of meaningful work experience in Change Management specially on Procurement system deployments.

Proven experience performing the change and transformation activities required to system deployments, experience liaising with the business and key collaborators, handling business communications, and system deployment change management campaigns.

Proven presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulatesophisticated processes and influence a wide range of collaborators.

Experience in assembling business requirements and improving process and systems.

Experience in collaborator management and engagement skills.

Ability to prioritize and flexible adjust to new priorities optimally.

Ability of solving problems on their own, working on sophisticated issues across multiple teams.

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual distributed team environment.

Experience in agile ways on working and Scrum methodology.

• Understanding of the Project Management process.

• Experience as end user of Ariba, Fieldglass, and Concur is a plus.

• Experience in planning and/or complete project work.

• Experience working in a multi-national organisation.





Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.