An exciting job opportunity has arisen for a Performance Analyst to join us in Budapest.

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

The purpose of the Global Solutions organisation is to be a central solution strategy, development, deploy and sustain organisation. The solutions that are designed underpin processes that are critical to BP’s operations and compliance, to ensure that these processes are successfully executed requires the users to be well supported through training, accessible and responsive feedback from experts when new or unusual scenarios present themselves.

The Enabling Solutions Team role is to use our expertise to own, govern and continuously improve the global products critical to BP’s success, whilst striving to deliver the best user experience.

The Performance chapter is part of GBS Enabling Solutions which is accountable for leading product stewardship, prioritisation of transformation through deep business engagement and understanding of the value driven by the global products managed. Delivering process and system improvements to drive standardization and enable automation, whilst supporting future product deployments.

The Performance Analyst will report to the Performance Manager.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop a comprehensive understanding of Global Financial template (GFT) and Procurement solutions of bp, focusing on processes across SAP (including Ariba).

Lead the deployment of Financial and Procurement Global Templates, complete project management deliverables across different business segments/regions.

Propose project plan and align with stakeholders.

Understand business requirements and make recommendation on fit for purpose solutions to support standard global processes.

Manage internal stakeholders, including outside Project Team. Work closely with I&E, Enabling Solutions and other supporting teams to promote One Team and ensure timely Global templates delivery.

Proactively identify interdependencies with other teams, communicate them clearly and timely and follow up till completion.

Plan, distribute and conduct technical work in group and individually.

Provide process expertise to business users, application owners and IT team.

Verify documentation is captured in a document management system.

Plan and lead the project timeline, user testing, cutover and Early Life Support, mentor team members in best practice development.

Give direction and supervise project and change leads’ work in identification and exploration of standardization and process improvement opportunities.

Support team in planning and execution of tasks, overall support of end-users.

Essential Education & Experience:

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

Exposure to agile ways-of-working and Scrum methodology.

Strong presentation and ability conceive draft and deliver communication, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders.

Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to prioritise and flexible to adjust to new priorities effectively.

Desirable Criteria:

5+ years of experience in Finance deployments and/or SAP system implementation, including planning and execution of project deliverables.

Relevant knowledge and process experience in the following areas: Finance Project Management SAP system deployment

Experience in business transformation projects.

Ability of solving problems on their own, working on complex issues and subjects across multiple teams.

Willingness to learn new systems and processes.

Strong stakeholder management and engagement skills.

Ability to work within a virtual global team environment.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Skills:

