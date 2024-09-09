Entity:Production & Operations
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
We are hiring Performance Analyst with Subsurface related background to join our bp team!
This role sits in the Finance PPM (Production Performance Management) team to support regional performance management and forecast reporting.
Support development and maintenance of the regional strategy, annual plans and performance management via tracking centrally approved KPIs
Support Production Management Squads with Installed Production/ Injection Capacity (IPC/IIC) management process (consulting, performance tracking and communication with stakeholders)
Coordinate GROSS and NET regional production profile development for Quarter Performance Freeze (QPF) & Group Financial Review (GFR) submissions
Perform regional critical forecasting submissions into SAP - 2QPF & 4QPF/GFOz (Group Financial Outlook)
Perform deferrals QC/QA and reconciliation for QPF & GFR
Perform regional production variance analysis at GROSS and NET level
Ensure timely and detailed submission of Weekly Production Report (WPR) numbers to the center
Provide regional New Well Delivery and Well Work input to WETS Well Work Evaluation and Tracking System on a quarterly basis
Coordinate and prepare materials for monthly “Senior VP Production” meeting
Facilitate ACG and SD “Weekly Production Review & Prioritization” sessions
Perform in-depth performance analysis (as part of GFR/QPFs submission) to understand production short-fall and opportunities
Collaborate and influence across ACG and SD Units including Area Development Unit, Production Development Unit and Integrated Well Delivery
Degree in Subsurface, Wells or Operations related disciplines
Minimum 3 years’ proven relevant experience
Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels
Strong performance management and delivery track record
Proficiency in written, spoken and reading English
Strong degree of business acumen
Digital skills (including Power-Bi & Spotfire)
Ability to listen to different perspectives, adapt and identify how to converge different points of view in an integrated solution
Why join our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytics, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Communication, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Financial Analysis, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Performance and planning, Research and insights, Stakeholder Engagement
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.