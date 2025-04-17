Performance Analyst

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The core accountability of the role is to provide financial support to the Business for core Finance processes (GFO, GFR, Plan, Embedded Control) as well as deliver business partnering support for certain key areas.

Key Results / Accountabilities

Strategy and Planning

Supports the annual planning process, ensuring plans are appropriately challenged and assured for the designated business(es).

Produces detailed forecasts during the year, drawing insights and highlighting areas where performance targets are not being met.

Business Partnering and Performance Insights

Articulates trends and summarises detailed analysis into meaningful high level messages.

Analyses and interprets actuals as a basis for performance management at business level.

Actively supports reporting and cost allocation processes.

Understands the drivers of value for the Business and associated risks.

Performance Reporting

Translates financial and operational performance for the businesses and evaluates and articulates the underlying delivery of actuals vs. latest forecasts on a monthly basis to incorporate into the plan and current outlook for the year.

Support the ARC manager(s), in partnership with GBS, in completing Period End Close activities, and with the review and completion of BSI activities for relevant accounts.

Support the drive for continuous improvement (CI) in MI to ensure integrity & accuracy and to meet advances in business requirements.

Leadership

Chip in to the performance networks to share findings and solutions

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree

Typically requires a minimum of 5-6 years relevant post degree experience

Recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA or qualified by experience

Proficiency in English

Essential Experience and Attributes

Able to identify subtle links between seemingly independent information / analyses and interprets the data, quickly identifying trends and cause-effect relationships & the root causes of problems and proposes solutions.

Proactively identifying stakeholders’ needs and concerns to plan an influence approach that will gain acceptance.

A good understanding and use of MI tools (e.g. SAP BW, MI Tool, Dashboards, Power BI) and the underlying IT&S system (preferably SAP)

Experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan) with a focus on performance analysis and intervention.

Able to analyse and summarise sophisticated information and prepared to drive performance improvements together with the business.

Experience of working with large data sets.

Skilled at interpreting accounting data, able to provide a focus on underlying trends and messages.

Resilience to operate optimally in a fast paced, ambitious environment.

Expert use of Excel.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently (CI).

Excellent communication and collaboration skills