Performance Analyst

The core accountability of the role is to provide financial support to the Business for core Finance processes (GFO, GFR, Plan, Embedded Control) as well as deliver business partnering support for certain key areas.
Key Results / Accountabilities
Strategy and Planning
Supports the annual planning process, ensuring plans are appropriately challenged and assured for the designated business(es).
Produces detailed forecasts during the year, drawing insights and highlighting areas where performance targets are not being met.
Business Partnering and Performance Insights
Articulates trends and summarises detailed analysis into meaningful high level messages.
Analyses and interprets actuals as a basis for performance management at business level.
Actively supports reporting and cost allocation processes.
Understands the drivers of value for the Business and associated risks.
Performance Reporting
Translates financial and operational performance for the businesses and evaluates and articulates the underlying delivery of actuals vs. latest forecasts on a monthly basis to incorporate into the plan and current outlook for the year.
Support the ARC manager(s), in partnership with GBS, in completing Period End Close activities, and with the review and completion of BSI activities for relevant accounts.
Support the drive for continuous improvement (CI) in MI to ensure integrity & accuracy and to meet advances in business requirements.
Leadership
Chip in to the performance networks to share findings and solutions
Qualification & Experience and Competencies
Education and Experience
Bachelor’s degree
Typically requires a minimum of 5-6 years relevant post degree experience
Recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA or qualified by experience
Proficiency in English
Essential Experience and Attributes
Able to identify subtle links between seemingly independent information / analyses and interprets the data, quickly identifying trends and cause-effect relationships & the root causes of problems and proposes solutions.
Proactively identifying stakeholders’ needs and concerns to plan an influence approach that will gain acceptance.
A good understanding and use of MI tools (e.g. SAP BW, MI Tool, Dashboards, Power BI) and the underlying IT&S system (preferably SAP)
Experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan) with a focus on performance analysis and intervention.
Able to analyse and summarise sophisticated information and prepared to drive performance improvements together with the business.
Experience of working with large data sets.
Skilled at interpreting accounting data, able to provide a focus on underlying trends and messages.
Resilience to operate optimally in a fast paced, ambitious environment.
Expert use of Excel.
Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently (CI).
Excellent communication and collaboration skills
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
