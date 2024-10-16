Performance Analyst - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

About the Role:

The TSI performance analyst will report to the Head, TSI and will connect with leaders across TSI, bp Solutions, P&O, and Low Carbon Energy to collate, summarize and share performance data and insights.

The performance analyst will be responsible to coordinate and steer performance updates and insights to relevant stakeholders internally.

TSI is currently ramping up with activity and set to continue growing for the next 3-5 years and to make the organization balanced concerted efforts are required to integrate various functional and stakeholder priorities and performance. The performance analyst will work with Head TSI and relevant P&O VPs, TSI leadership table and TSI programme to ensure that performance is understood, and measures are taken where vital to maintain performance.

If this role attracts you, apply now!

Key Accountabilities

Compile and drive the data, system and process requirements to enable the execution of performance processes

Work closely with performance teams across P&O functions to align on performance insights and actions through developing and maintaining PowerBI dashboards

Input into group wide performance management and reporting systems through working closely with TSI Finance, procurement, P&C teams to compile non-technical performance data and align all inputs for GFO reporting

Lead and support monthly and quarterly TSI performance meetings and align data, insights and presentations for the bp Solutions quarterly meetings

Work with TSI enablers to devise mechanisms to measure and improve performance of key strategic tracks like recruitment, employee well-being, growth and stakeholder satisfaction

Support vendor partner ecosystem along with CAMs and PSCM to ensure right interventions and support for TSI delivery.

Collaborate with stakeholders to implement risk management initiatives and track progress.

Support the identification of potential risks associated with business activities, processes, and systems and the development of associated mitigations.

Identify and implement opportunities to drive improvement for performance management

Education

Graduate degree level qualification in engineering, finance, business administration.

Experience

Proven track record of minimum 5 years in a performance analyst role

Skills & Competencies:

Stakeholder management

Consistent track record of working and integrating across multiple team/functions to ensure alignment and common goals

Strong stakeholder management skills, ability to lead expectations and drive outcomes from all stakeholders conversations across levels of seniority

Proven experience in reporting, governance and project management

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and trends

Experience in developing risk mitigation strategies and handling project timelines.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey information in a clear and concise manner.

Meticulous with a proactive approach to problem-solving and decision-making.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment, leading multiple priorities simultaneously.

Proficiency in data and dashboard management is a plus.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Skills:

