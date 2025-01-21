Performance Intelligence Lead

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The role will contribute to implementation of the FBT Procurement Analytics strategy, leading end to end coordination of processes from data gathering to analytics output. The focus will be to enable insights on core procurement analytics by working with senior stakeholders to collect demand & delivering on this using modernized visualisation tools like Power BI.
This role will cover areas of customer/stakeholder engagement and experience, analytics visualisation, data management and continuous improvement. This role is highly collaborative which will involve facilitating brainstorming sessions and working closely with the team to form the correct solutions that will meet the different business needs.
Key Responsibilities
Essential Education, Experience And Job Requirements
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
