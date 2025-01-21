Performance Intelligence Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The role will contribute to implementation of the FBT Procurement Analytics strategy, leading end to end coordination of processes from data gathering to analytics output. The focus will be to enable insights on core procurement analytics by working with senior stakeholders to collect demand & delivering on this using modernized visualisation tools like Power BI.

This role will cover areas of customer/stakeholder engagement and experience, analytics visualisation, data management and continuous improvement. This role is highly collaborative which will involve facilitating brainstorming sessions and working closely with the team to form the correct solutions that will meet the different business needs.



Key Responsibilities

Partner with senior stakeholders within Procurement to collect demand by understanding problem statements, refining requirements & provide insights & analytics solutions to drive business decision. Lead development and roll out of suite of analytics products.

Lead & recommend continuous improvement of processes and adopting latest technologies and methodologies.

Lead implementation of solutions that will help drive efficiency through standardization & simplification.

Develop clear, timely and accurate periodic management reports that drive continuous improvement in process and productivity using automation / self-serve dashboards where applicable.

Responsible for assessing new analytics requests to ensure non-redundant, reliable, and accurate information is provided and meets the business needs.

Bringing to market best practices and introducing new ideas & technologies.

Maximize compliance & control across the analytics solutions delivered.

Analyze and prepare presentations that communicate complex analysis and findings in a simple, concise, and interpretable manner.

Work with Technology team where necessary to create and manage sustainable data control processes.

Essential Education, Experience And Job Requirements

Minimum of 8 years’ experience in the analytics field covering data management & stakeholder engagement; with 4 years of analytical visualisation skills. Data science experience will be a plus point.

Must have experience in stakeholder engagement.

Must have advanced excel skills including the ability to create and manage pivot tables, design and manipulate complex graphs.

Must have experience in SQL and Data Visualization Tools (Tableau, Power BI, etc).

Knowledge of Procurement Supply Chain Management (PSCM) concepts is a must.

Knowledge of Source to Pay (P2P) processes will be an advantage.

Knowledge of ERPs and procurement systems (SAP, JDE) will be an advantage.

Why join us?



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.