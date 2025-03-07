Performance Intelligence Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The role will contribute to implementation of the FBT Procurement Analytics strategy, leading end to end coordination of processes from data gathering to analytics output. The focus will be to enable insights on core procurement analytics by working with senior stakeholders to collect demand & delivering on this using modernized visualization tools like Power BI. This role will cover areas of customer/stakeholder engagement and experience, analytics visualization, data management and continuous improvement. This role is highly collaborative which will involve facilitating brainstorming sessions and working closely with the team to form the correct solutions that will meet the different business needs. You will be working with an experienced, knowledgeable, open & fun team operating as one organism, as One Team. You will need to collaborate and work together with Product Owners from Finance Procurement & FBT Procurement, with I&E squads, with Pune teams, as well as with teams & stakeholders across FBT Procurement.



Key Responsibilities Analyse data to support our stakeholders gain valuable insights and influence decision making.

Develop effective analytics solutions to improve business performance.

Managing different stakeholders of various levels of seniority in order to better understand expectations and needs.

Bringing to market standard processes and introducing new ideas & technologies.

Interact with Procurement teams across Segments and Functions to drive data assurance and respond to data needs.

Collaboration with the business, its applications, solutions, and with technical architects to understand the implications of data architecture and to improve the value of information across the organization.

Be able to implement & recommend innovative ways to visualize complex dynamic charts & graphs using modernized visualization tools like PowerBI. Essential Education, Experience And Job Requirements Bachelor's Degree or equivalent.

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in data process, processes and procedures; with 3 years of analytical skills.

Must have advanced excel skills including the ability to produce and manage pivot tables, power queries & design and manipulate complex graphs.

Must have experience in the area of Data Visualization Tools (Tableau, Power BI, etc).

Knowledge of Procurement Supply Chain Management (PSCM) concepts is a must.

Knowledge of Purchase to Pay (P2P) processes will be an advantage.

Knowledge of ERPs and procurement systems (SAP, JDE) will be an advantage.

Good data transformation/reengineering experience. Good familiarity with the likes of JSON, DAX, M & SQL languages and be able to demonstrate experience working with large “uncleansed” data sets.

Understanding of AGILE methodologies & experience leading squads is an added advantage. Why join us?



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.