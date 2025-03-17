This role is not eligible for relocation

Let me tell you about the role

The Performance Intelligence Lead role creates, maintains, and enhances key performance indicator (KPI) dashboards and any other Ops Excellence related dashboard, supports ad hoc analysis requests, and manages changes related to performance reporting. This role provides accurate and timely performance data to support decision-making and continuous improvement initiatives. The role collaborates with global operation subject area leaders, excellence & experience leads, Global solutions owners, and Centres of Expertise to ensure O&A operates in safe, control and compliance across operations, tools, and projects delivery.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organization within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating and delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business and Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR-related matters; the team are policy, process, and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

What you will deliver

Design, create, and maintain all Ops Excellence dashboards that deliver actionable insights into Operation leaders and Ops & advisory leadership team

Ensure that dashboards are aligned with the strategic goals and meet the needs of various partners across the organization

Regularly update and enhance dashboards to reflect changes in business priorities, processes, or data sources

Provide detailed analysis and recommendations based on data to help drive operational improvements and address specific business challenges

Manage and prioritize analysis requests from internal partners, ensuring that the team delivers timely and accurate insights

Present performance data and analysis to senior management, facilitating discussions that drive strategic decision-making and operational improvements

Drive performance transparency awareness to operation team by conducting sharing/training on dashboard and insights on periodic basis

Support planning and execution of benchmarking studies (if any)

Work with various solution team to understand the dataset technology landscape and resolve issues/ handle new dataset requirement

What you need to be successful

Min 8 years work experience in performance management or performance reporting relevant roles

Worked across teams on performance reporting and analysis within a shared services environment

Proven track record of analytical and numerical skills to transform and manipulate data, interpret trends, and provide insights

First-hand development experience in Power BI, building semantic models, reports, and dashboards

Expert visualisation skills and understanding of data analysis approaches

collaborative working style appreciating inclusion of geographies, different organizational levels, cultures.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!



