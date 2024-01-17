Relocation may be negotiable for this role

An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Performance Management Coordinator to join us at bp.

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally redefining what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

As a Performance Management Coordinator, you will coordinate together with the Finance PPM team the commercial aspects of site reporting, performance management and performance improvement agenda.

Join us and make a difference by:

making our production and operations safer and more standardized,

driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions,

growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimization,

maximising efficiency through sharing resources,

accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets,

developing our people faster, leveraging the scale of P&O,

building greater integration and collaboration in service of our purpose.

In this role you will:

Ensure connectivity between commercial, FS&M, and finance teams to enable availability of accurate and timely performance information.

Coordinate the gross margin inputs to site performance management & reporting process, including the weekly & monthly forecasting and reporting cycle as per BP’s business processes (for example, weekly note, Group Financial Outlooks / Latest Estimatess, outlook future years, Senior Vice President reviews).

PLA Production Loss Accounting: RPC engages with Technical, Operations & ROPM – Refinery Optimisation and Performance Manager (commercial decisions, reliability issues, operational disruptions), and provides input to central Refining and Performance Management teams.

Validate and review pricings, manufacturing costs, premiums and deltas for Finance (transfer pricing agreements, breakevens).

Validate and review refining metrics from other stakeholders prior to financial submission: EII (Refining Technical Dep.), HSE & Carbon KPIs (HSEC).

Attend regular commercial performance reviews for the business (e.g. hub calls).

Coordinate input of Gross Margin impact for ad hoc requests/studies e.g. RCA, Margin Improvement Programs.

Commercial input to the site’s strategic and annual plan submissions including the site’s Business Improvement Plan (BIP), and external benchmarking submissions.

Develop and deliver performance analysis and insights to improve the business’ commercial and operational performance.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

University degree in Finance, Economics, Chemical Engineering or other business or equivalent experience.

At least 5 years of relevant experience, ideally including finance, refining and commercial roles with proven leadership and integration skills.

Good command of English, Dutch is preferred.

Be able to work effectively with the Refinery Leadership Team and their teams.

Be able to develop close linkage with BP central teams.

Be an excellent communicator and facilitator and have strong coaching and influencing skills both inside and outside the refinery.

Be able to organize and analyse data in a way that brings true insights.

Be practical without losing grip of the detail and integrity of the data.

Have a solid understanding of financial & commercial concepts and is familiar with financial reporting and accounting.

Have a good understanding of refinery processes and operations.

This position is office based at our Refinery Main Office at our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.

