Job summary

The purpose of the Performance Manager is to manage investment cases for EV charging digital platforms from inception towards approval, execution, and post-investment review, manage Planning, Performance, and Insights. This will also include designing and managing KPIs, monitoring customers’ ratings for the Digital Platforms, enabling prioritisation of global development pipeline and managing the budget development cycle. She/he will generate insights for informing decisions and ensuring financial implications are integrated into strategic plans and the forward view of operational in year performance. She/he will support the central finance team planning process and producing core performance data which includes the timely and accurate reporting.

You might be in a Finance role with an insight into the world of Product and Technology or perhaps you have a Product Owner background and find yourself working in a more financial planning or performance role looking for a change.

This role represents a phenomenal opportunity to have a real commercial impact above and below the line.

Manage investment cases for digital platforms from inception towards approval, execution, and post-investment review with inputs from global product managers and the business.

Independently evaluate projects and select techniques, procedures, and criteria using independent judgment.

Financial planning, performance management and reporting for the product development pipeline. Plan, organise and lead all projects review from the financial standpoint of Digital and Hardware portfolio

Create, update, and maintain financial models, scenario analysis in compliance with bp’s treasury guidelines (EEM).

Create and deliver investment memorandums in compliance with bp’s GIAAP guidelines. Apply specialist principles to complex problems and projects

Design, review and maintain KPIs and monitor customers’ ratings for the Digital Platforms, continuous improvement and tactical improvement initiatives in liaison with product managers.

Through KPIs, enable prioritisation of global development pipeline.

Collect, analyse, and review the investment proposals from product managers.

Lead the budgeting development cycle.

Perform economic costs and operational benchmarking.

Assure the internal recharging mechanism, cons units, legal entities, and business units.

Manage Planning, Performance insight, support the finance team for central Reporting.

Examining, analysing, and evaluating the EV charging Digital Platform financial activities

Develop frameworks and best practices to standardise, simplify and automate the investment, planning, budgeting cycle, customers’ rating monitoring.

What do we need you to bring?

A blend of Financial Planning, Forecasting, Reporting and Analysis, Financial Modelling expertise combined with Product and Technology experience including OKRs, likely already in a large complex corporate environment.

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. You will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect 20% travel as part of this role.

Please apply with an English language cv.

