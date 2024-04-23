This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



An exciting new job opportunity has arisen for a Performance Manager - Deployments to join us in Budapest.

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

The Performance chapter is part of GBS Enabling Solutions which is accountable for leading product stewardship, prioritisation of transformation through deep business engagement and understanding of the value driven by the global products managed. Delivering process and system improvements to drive standardization and enable automation, whilst supporting future product deployments.

Lead the deployment of Financial and Procurement Global templates in various regions/ business.

Responsible to propose and get approval of the project deployment plan.

Project Management of the SAP, Ariba and other supporting systems implementations.

Give direction to deployment team in preparation of respective area plans (User Stories and tasks), particularly the ones mandatory for core configuration.

Proactively identify interdependencies with other ES or outside ES squads / teams, clearly and timely communicates them and follow up for completion.

Provide or seek for Direct Procurement (SAP ERP) and Ariba project delivery expertise to business users, application owners and I&E team.

Give direction and supervise overall project deployment work in identification and exploration of standardization and process improvement opportunities.

Work closely with I&E, Enabling Solution and other supporting teams to promote One Team and ensure timely Global templates delivery.

Solicit input from the business, understand the data business requirements, and make recommendations on fit-for-purpose solutions to support standard global processes underpinned by the ERP.

Assess and validate business requirements for data; review change requests and move change requests through the governance processes.

Understand Financial and Procurement Master Data design and migration.

Organise and lead ongoing knowledge sharing sessions for the performance team.

Participate in mentoring cohorts to cultivate knowledge sharing.

Use successful products, processes, and standard methodologies both within and outside of bp.

Verify documentation is captured in a document management system.

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background in Accounting, Finance or Business.

8+ years of experience of Project Management experience specially on Financial Global template and Ariba deployments and/ or SAP system implementation.

Relevant experience in systems and process design or as an accounting end user.

Strong stakeholder management and engagement skills.

Exposure to agile ways-of-working and Scrum methodology.

Experience in business transformation projects.

Robust understanding of Change Management.

Experience in planning, and /or execute project deliverables.

Ability of solving problems on their own, working on complex issues and subjects across multiple teams

Strong presentation and ability to deliver communication, and ability to simply articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders.

Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

Deep understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to set priorities, resource planning, monitoring process and risk mitigations.

Ability to work within a virtual global team environment.

Willingness to learn new systems and processes.

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Ariba, Change Management, Deployment Management, Deployment Planning, Deployment Process, Deployment Strategies, Finance, Finance Industry, Global Deployments, Project and programme management, SAP ERP Implementations, Scrum, Scrum Methodology



