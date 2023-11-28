Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Performance Manager

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Proactively engage with collaborators across the organization to provide information on projects run by the Enabling Solutions team and their impact and to gather information on projects being run by other organizations covering similar areas

Capture customer demand, analyse, and understand the business requirements and associated value case and recommend for governance approval

Work with partners to understand and agree delivery timelines for projects, initiatives, and problems and ensure their concerns and aspirations are understood and considered

Set collaborator expectations for delivery and keep them informed of progress, risks, and issues

Structure and breakdown demand into manageable work packages and activities and create associated features and user stories for delivery

Plan activity delivery (3 months look ahead) and identify interdependencies between delivery squads

Identify and flag resource constraints which may impact planned delivery

Prepare for and participate in Program Increment (PI) Planning sessions to align on prioritization of results and feedback outcomes to partners

Identify impediments or risks of delivery of PI Planning agreed achievements and proposed mitigations

Partner with team members to ensure that the vital change management is in place for solutions being delivered

Understand adopt and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working

Work with direct reports to set performance and regularly check-in on performance goal progress

Schedule regular 1:1 catch-ups with direct reports and provide support and mentoring when needed

Discuss career aspirations with team members and ensure everyone has a development plan with focus areas identified

Discuss training needs and stretch assignments

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree or similar education background in Accounting, Finance and Business

Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate sophisticated processes and influence a wide range of collaborators

Proven experience in capturing business requirements and improving process and systems

Strong stakeholder management and engagement skills

Experience in activity and capacity planning and management

Project Management experience in Finance System deployments

Ability to prioritize and flexibly adjust to new priorities effectively

Ability of solving problems on your own, working on sophisticated issues across multiple teams

Experience in agile ways-of-working and Scrum methodology

Ability to work within a virtual, distributed team environment

Ability to prioritise effectively

12+ years of relevant work experience in Project Management specially and/ or activity planning and/or as an accounting end user in General Accounting

Understanding of end-to-end accounting close activities

Knowledge and previous experience of Finance business and system process

Experience in planning and completing project results

Experience working in a multi-national organisation

Experience managing teams in multiple locations

Proficiency in English language

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.