Performance Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to deliver bespoke origination and execution across various geographies and commodities, involving all aspects of credit and commodity linked financing, delivering new market opportunities, and providing leadership to support a strong culture of compliance and a trading environment that achieves commercial results.



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

The purpose of the global solutions organization is to be a central solution strategy, development, deploy and sustain organization. The solutions that are designed underpin processes that are critical to BP’s operations and compliance, to ensure that these processes are successfully executed requires the users to be well supported through training, accessible and responsive feedback from experts when new or unusual scenarios present themselves.

The enabling solutions team role is to use our expertise to own, govern and continuously improve the global products critical to BP’s success, whilst striving to deliver the best user experience.

The Performance chapter is part of GBS Enabling Solutions which is accountable for leading product stewardship, prioritization of transformation through deep business engagement and understanding of the value driven by the global products managed. Delivering process and system improvements to drive standardization and enable automation, whilst supporting future product deployments.

The role will work with a range of squads in enabling solutions, across all functional areas, in each case enabling the team to effectively adopt agile principles to empower high performing teams.

Key Accountabilities:

Proactively engage with stakeholders across the organization to provide information on projects run by Enabling Solutions and their impact and to gather information on projects being run by other organizations covering similar areas.

Capture stakeholder demand, analyze, and understand the business requirements and associated value case and recommend for governance approval.

Work with stakeholders to understand and agree delivery timelines for projects, initiatives, and problems and ensure their concerns and aspirations are understood and considered.

Set stakeholder expectations for delivery and keep them informed of progress, risks, and issues.

Structure and breakdown demand into manageable work packages and activities and create associated features and user stories for delivery.

Plan activity delivery (3 months look ahead) and identify interdependencies between delivery squads.

Identify and flag resource constraints which may impact planned delivery.

Prepare for and participate in Program Increment (PI) Planning sessions to align on prioritization of deliverables and feedback outcomes to stakeholders.

Identify impediments or risks of delivery of PI Planning agreed milestones and proposed mitigations.

Partner with stakeholders to ensure that the necessary change management is in place for solutions being delivered by ES.

Understand adopt and embrace agile principles and agile ways of

Work with direct reports to set performance goals in focus@bp and regularly check-in on performance goal progress.

Schedule regular 1:1 catch-ups with direct reports and provide support and coaching when needed.

Discuss career aspirations with team members and ensure everyone has a development plan with focus areas identified.

Discuss training needs and stretch assignments.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies:

Essential Education and Experience

Suitably qualify professional with degree or similar education background in Accounting, Finance and Business.

Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders.

Proven experience in capturing business requirements and improving process and systems.

Strong stakeholder management and engagement skills.

Experience in activity and capacity planning and management.

Project Management experience in Finance System deployments.

Ability to prioritize and flexible adjust to new priorities effectively.

Ability of solving problems on their own, working on complex issues across multiple teams.

Experience in agile ways-of-working and Scrum methodology.

Ability to work within a virtual global team environment.

Ability to priorities effectively.

Desirable Criteria

12+ years of relevant work experience in Project Management specially and/ or activity planning and/or as an accounting end user in Accounts Receivables or Credit.

Understand end-to-end accounting close activities., Accounts receivables and credit SAP modules.

Knowledge and previous experience of Finance business and system process.

Experience in planning and/or execute project deliverables.

Experience working in a multi-national organization.

Experience managing teams in multiple locations.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Consultative selling skills, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Joint venture structuring, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



