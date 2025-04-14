Performance Manager

Entity:Finance
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Could you transform how we approach solutions?
At BP, we’re committed to providing the energy that fuels growth and supports the Net Zero ambition. These are big, complex challenges so it’s important that we unlock the full potential of our workforce.
This is vital, especially in terms of our enabling solutions function. Here, you’ll develop and deploy end to end solutions that not only meet its needs but predict them too.
Job Purpose:
The purpose of the global solutions organisation is to be a central solution strategy, development, deploy and sustain organisation. The solutions that are designed underpin processes that are critical to BP’s operations and compliance, to ensure that these processes are successfully completed requires the users to be well supported through training, accessible and adaptable feedback from experts when new or unusual scenarios present themselves.
The enabling solutions team role is to use our expertise to own, govern and continuously improve the global products critical to BP’s success, whilst aiming to deliver the best user experience.
The Performance chapter is part of FBT Enabling Solutions which is accountable for leading product stewardship, prioritisation of transformation through deep business engagement and understanding of the value driven by the global products led. Delivering process and system improvements to drive standardization and enable automation, whilst supporting future product deployments.
The role will work with a range of squads in enabling solutions, across all functional areas, in each case enabling the team to effectively adopt agile principles to empower high performing teams.
Key Accountabilities:
Qualification & Experience and Proficiencies:
Desirable Criteria:
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Consultative selling skills, Continued Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Joint Venture Structuring, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.