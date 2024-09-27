Performance Manager - bp Castrol

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Finance Group



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Support the Senior Finance Manager in organising the annual budget exercises for all the business for the functions. Ensure that the strategic targets are translated into business plans and performance targets. Report the delivery of the business plan and supervise performance against the scorecard.

Co-ordinate the performance exercise for all the business, functions and report the delivery of the GFO. Assure forecasting integrity to avoid surprises through effective reporting of Risks and Levers, applying GFO checklist, strawman timeline, standardised slide packs, and provide quality supporting commentary.

Support Finance Manager in delivering monthly actual performance reporting (Market space, functional costs, Rcop, working capital, cashflows, capex etc ) and any deviations from plan, GFO are explained for. Provide quality business analysis to meet local management, Regional and global requirements.

Assist Finance Manager in establishing and maintain insightful sets of performance trends and important metrics to facilitate business discussions and business decisions making.

Participate in group MI projects and ability to lead projects locally.

Daily supervision, coach and assist in development of competencies of performance team to provide good quality resource pool. Perform staff’s job assignment and performance evaluations

Proactively detect performance issues, connect with relevant customers, identify reasons, and possible alternatives of solutions, and present it to finance manager for decision making

Provide standard processes and world class financial deliveries to customers with accuracy, timeliness, and impactful.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS :

Educational background

Graduate or postgraduate preferred, with degree in Finance, Accounting and professional accounting qualification. e.g. CPA, ACCA would be advantageous



Experience (years and nature)

8 years working experience, with 4 years in big 4, and 4 years in top FMCG company as FP&A, business partner, FC roles that handles costing, analysis, for some segments of business or products



Other

Indonesian citizen, coming from credible university

Clear problem solver, ability to perform under pressure

Excellent accounting, finance, and commercial knowledge

Strong Digital literacy – ERP finance, manufacturing, sales, operations; Microsoft office; Power BI

A solid understanding of global and local financial accounting (PSAK, IFRS, taxlaw) is a must.

Excellent engagement and interpersonal, influencing, negotiation, communication skills in English, written and verbal

Able to form relationships with people at all levels and from a variety of backgrounds and cultures is crucial for this role, since the incumbent will need to establish effective relationships across the Castrol finance teams, Business teams, manufacturing teams to help deliver on the objectives.

Good understanding on how BP's Financial Control & Accounting processes and systems operate (JDE, SAP BI, clouds) , including key collaborate with other Corporate & Functions and with third party providers

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

