Customers & Products



Marketing Group



We are looking for an experienced Performance Marketing Lead.The successful candidate will have a proven track record of running PPC campaigns brand or agency side.You will have the drive and inclination to remain at the forefront of digital marketing, ensuring best practice marketing techniques are at the heart of everything we do.This is a fantastic opportunity for the right person to take their career to the next level in a fun, exciting and rapidly developing digital marketing team.



Creation of overall PPC strategy for bp pulse

Implementation of the PPC strategy; working with a clear and defined set of critical metrics for each project

Delivery of projects on platforms such as Google Ads, Bing, Meta, TikTok and LinkedIn

Ongoing monthly optimisation of PPC campaigns

Analysing campaign performance and making adjustments accordingly

Tailored reporting

Ensuring individual critical metrics are met each month

Accountable for delivering the acquisition targets, optimizing cost per acquisition against lifetime value

Deliver innovative campaigns which are commercially effective and build the brand sustainably

Partner with MarComms team to ensure activities deliver against market objectives, ensuring a strong content plan

Partner with wider team members within BP as pulse showcases new ways of working and reaching customers

Shape brand strategy: you’ll have hands on information of how our customers are behaving in real time and will be influential in what pulse does next

Essential experience in a similar role, with a proven track record of delivering successful PPC campaigns (in-house or agency)

Experience in all aspects of PPC including Search, Social, Display, Programmatic and Native

Proficiency in Google Analytics

Ability to analyse and improve results

Commercial awareness to drive campaigns forwards

Excellent reporting skills with a proactive approach

A willingness to learn, research and use initiative

Ability to work to tight deadlines and deliver results

Excellent time management skills

Outstanding organisational skills, attention to detail and the ability to prioritise

Join a company culture that cherishes our diverse and united teams, takes pride in our achievements, values fun, and emphasises giving back to our environment, with opportunities to engage in social communities, continuous learning, and career development, along with life and health insurance packages and various other benefits.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



