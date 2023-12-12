Entity:Customers & Products
We are looking for an experienced Performance Marketing Lead.
Creation of overall PPC strategy for bp pulse
Implementation of the PPC strategy; working with a clear and defined set of critical metrics for each project
Delivery of projects on platforms such as Google Ads, Bing, Meta, TikTok and LinkedIn
Ongoing monthly optimisation of PPC campaigns
Analysing campaign performance and making adjustments accordingly
Tailored reporting
Ensuring individual critical metrics are met each month
Accountable for delivering the acquisition targets, optimizing cost per acquisition against lifetime value
Deliver innovative campaigns which are commercially effective and build the brand sustainably
Partner with MarComms team to ensure activities deliver against market objectives, ensuring a strong content plan
Partner with wider team members within BP as pulse showcases new ways of working and reaching customers
Shape brand strategy: you’ll have hands on information of how our customers are behaving in real time and will be influential in what pulse does next
The successful candidate should be able to demonstrate the following:
Essential experience in a similar role, with a proven track record of delivering successful PPC campaigns (in-house or agency)
Experience in all aspects of PPC including Search, Social, Display, Programmatic and Native
Proficiency in Google Analytics
Ability to analyse and improve results
Commercial awareness to drive campaigns forwards
Excellent reporting skills with a proactive approach
A willingness to learn, research and use initiative
Ability to work to tight deadlines and deliver results
Excellent time management skills
Outstanding organisational skills, attention to detail and the ability to prioritise
Join a company culture that cherishes our diverse and united teams, takes pride in our achievements, values fun, and emphasises giving back to our environment, with opportunities to engage in social communities, continuous learning, and career development, along with life and health insurance packages and various other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
If you are excited to contribute to our transformative journey, apply today!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.