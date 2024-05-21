Performance Optimization Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



Role Synopsis

The Manager, Performance Optimization is responsible for leading process design and workflow optimization, together with related problem-solving and stakeholder management, across bp’s global trading and shipping business. The successful candidate will become an active member of the extended leadership team for T&S Credit, helping to shape forward team direction, risk management and delivery strategies and staff development.

Given the breadth of knowledge and experience provided by this role, candidates are expected to demonstrate a capability and passion for continued professional development, forming an integral part of the senior leadership pipeline for the broader credit team and trading organization.

Key Accountabilities

Specific accountabilities will include but not be limited to the following:

Coordinate and manage global projects aimed at transforming credit controls, frameworks and ways of working

Partner with teams to understand specific challenges/issues and work collaboratively to problem solve and implement a new solution, strategy or approach

Collaborate with global T&S Credit team to prioritize, frame and implement system enhancements – playing a lead role in iterative development efforts for Rubix credit system and related business process evolution.

Lead team members in organization and execution of the above.

Work with team members to foster and guide their continued professional development and high performance, providing support and resources, agreeing ongoing priorities, providing constructive feedback.

Be an active and engaged member of the T&S Credit extended leadership team, actively sharing views and insights and working collaboratively to shape forward team direction, risk management and delivery strategies and staff development.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor's degree

Self-directed high performer

Proven ability to problem-solve and provide creative solutions

A passion for the role and a relentless commitment to excellence, including exceptional attention to detail and rigorous and timely follow-through on all role accountabilities.

Ability to deliver effectively against bp’s leadership expectations – by promoting and role-modeling positive values and behaviors, developing talent, energizing staff and delivering against near and long-term objectives.

Deep understanding of Rubix credit system, functionalities and related business process design

Technical proficiency in PowerPoint, Power BI and other communication and analytics tools

Excellent interpersonal, communication and leadership skills and a comfort level in working effectively with people at all levels of the organization

Desirable Experience

Demonstrated passion and ability for development talent and supporting career progression

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



