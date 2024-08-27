Performance, Reporting & Forecasting Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Brazil Performance Reporting & Forecasting (PR&F) Analyst is responsible for supporting the Brazil PR&F Manager in all tasks, providing planning, forecasting, performance reporting and associated risks management, and business analysis support services to the Brazil OU. This includes identifying and messaging key issues and action items for the OU LT to address!

In fulfilling this role, the PR&F Analyst will work closely with the OU Controller and will have regular direct interaction with all members of the LT and functional staff. Additionally, it will be an expectation on the incumbent to establish a close working relationship with the wider PR&F and FC&A teams, particularly the Wayne based PR&F team.

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently on a hybrid schedule, 3 days in office and 2 remote.



Key Accountabilities:



Plans

Support the PR&F Manager in fulfilling reporting requirements under the annual 5-Year Strategic Planning Model, and the bottom-up annual plan cycles.

Work closely with the Brazil Market Space Managers and Sales Manager to support the development of the annual Plan and monthly actuals reporting.



Performance Reporting & Forecasting

Support the PR&F Manager in ensuring that the Group Forecast Outlook (GFO) and forecasting process within Brazil is robust. Includes timely reporting of forecasts and associated analysis, such that forecasts fully reflect business risks. Handle subsequent queries from the Region PR&F team.

Liaise with the Supply Chain team to ensure there is coordination of the GFO’s prepared for both the OU and Supply Chain such that there is understanding and connectivity between the two.

Through monthly results' revision, support the PR&F Manager, Controller & OU Manager to improve connectivity and integration of the Brazil LT. Ensure adequate criteria is applied for provisions calculation.

Coordinate monthly closing and reporting processes, connected with Finance colleagues and BSC in BA. Provide monthly and quarterly analyses as requested.

Support the PR&F Manager, Controller & OU Manager to embed a performance management and continuous improvement culture within the OU to ensure focused and rigorous performance delivery, through the use of key performance indicators (critical metrics), tailored reports, and other techniques as deemed necessary.

Work with the Marketing function supporting their reporting requirements, providing data consistent with the GFO / Plan / Actuals. Provide support in monitoring advertising expenditure vs. budget, and assist in ensuring all trade loans are properly evaluated and approved in accordance with Policy.

Handle all ad-hoc data requests, both internal and external from Wayne, as directed by the PR&F Manager.

Support the PR&F Manager and Controller as directed in the cash forecasting process to raise and sustain it at the required level of accuracy, and finding opportunities for Working Capital improvement.

Support the PR&F Manager in ensuring the performance reporting and other services provided to ILS, Energy and Marine are timely and qualitative. Handle all queries from them on the data.

Play support role to PR&F Manager, in the preparation and completion of the annual Brazil targets, in the format set by the OU, and by working with the Brazil LT to garner their input and to obtain their collective agreement to the financial and non-financial targets set.

Build up competencies to be able to act as a “center of expertise” on PR&F related issues, and point of contact for all Regional and OU data requests.

Support to maintain the financial integrity of the JDE, FBW and SAPBPC software modules and ancillary systems for the Brazil Operation. This responsibility ensures that the financial data reported from JDE is accurate and that integrity exists among all modules and systems.

Liaison with other BP business divisions, finance regional functions and BSC providing support / training as requested.

Support optimization efforts and revision in Financial modules of the JDE system by correcting faults, devising work-around, making modifications, updating system documentation, manipulating data or defining enhancements.



Experience and Education:

Minimum of 3 years post qualifying experience in Finance, Control & Accounting roles. Ideally with a solid understanding of the lubricants' business, and performance management concepts.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent (diploma etc.) in Corporate Finance, Economics, Business Administration, or a related analytical field. Master's in Business Administration is a plus.

Portuguese proficiency, written and spoken.

Intermediate English proficiency, written and spoken.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



